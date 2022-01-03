Best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad iMore 2022
With plenty of productivity enhancements to iPadOS over the years, Apple's tablet can replace a Mac for many — especially if you have one of the best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad. These all-in-one solutions combine tactile typing from the best keyboard cases with easy-to-use trackpads — all while providing additional protection. Whether it is the iPad 2021 or the iPad Pro 2021 there's a case for iPads of all sizes. Here's our guide to the best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad that you can buy today.
- Magical experience: Apple Magic Keyboard (for iPad Pro 11-inch - 3rd Generation and iPad Air - 4th Generation)
- Protection and productivity: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th generation) keyboard case with trackpad
- Laptop-like: Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020 & 2018)
- Tons of color: typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad for 10.2 inch iPad 2021 9th & 8th & 7th Gen, Air 3, Pro 10.5
- Affordable and productive: iPad Keyboard 9th Generation, Keyboard for iPad 8th Generation/7th Gen 10.2 Inch
- iPad and more: ZAGG - Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad and Detachable Case
Magical experience: Apple Magic Keyboard (for iPad Pro 11-inch - 3rd Generation and iPad Air - 4th Generation)Staff Favorite
Apple's Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro 11 and 12.9-inch models offer a premium trackpad keyboard experience with a unique floating design. With the integrated Smart Connector, you don't have to worry about charging or clunky Bluetooth pairing with Apple's keyboard, and since it sports a USB-C port, it even allows for passthrough charging for your iPad.
Protection and productivity: Logitech Combo Touch for iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th generation) keyboard case with trackpad
The Logitech Combo Touch provides complete protection for the 10.2-inch iPad with coverage from front to back. Logitech's keyboard is jam-packed with features like an integrated Smart Connector, backlit keyboard, expansive trackpad, kickstand, and an Apple Pencil loop. The best part is the detachable keyboard, so you can ditch the bulk when it's time for play.
Laptop-like: Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020 & 2018)
The Brydge Pro+ Keyboard Case turns your 12.9-inch iPad Pro into a mini-Macbook with its 180-degree integrated hinge and sleek aluminum design. While it utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, this trackpad case lasts for up to three months on a single charge, even with adjustable backlit keys. For added protection, it also has a handy removable magnetic back cover.
Tons of color: typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad for 10.2 inch iPad 2021 9th & 8th & 7th Gen, Air 3, Pro 10.5
The Typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad is available in a whopping 14 — yes 14, finishes, including stunning purples, blues, and greens. These Typecase cases also add a touch of color to the keyboard with a 10-color backlighting system that doesn't sacrifice battery life, as this combo lasts for up to 90 days per charge.
Affordable and productive: iPad Keyboard 9th Generation, Keyboard for iPad 8th Generation/7th Gen 10.2 Inch
Despite the affordable price, Chesona's trackpad keyboard case for 10.2-inch iPads offers a lot of bang for the buck with an integrated Apple Pencil slot, detachable keyboard, and of course, a trackpad. Plus, unlike other detachable keyboard cases, Chesona's case hides magnets inside of the front cover, so your iPad is always protected — even when you don't need a keyboard.
iPad and more: ZAGG - Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad and Detachable Case
The ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad not only connects to the iPad Pro via Bluetooth, but it supports multiple devices so you can shift between devices without interrupting your workflow. The ZAGG Pro Keys also includes dedicated shortcut keys for standard functions like volume and play/pause, which Apple's Magic Keyboard lacks.
Get stuff done with the best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad
Thanks to productivity advancements in iPadOS, the iPad has finally become the "computer" for everyone. Whether the standard iPad or a fancy iPad Pro, tons of cases are available with trackpads and keyboards, turning our favorite tablet into a full-blown workhorse.
Prefer a case that can slim down when you don't need to get stuff done? Then Apple's Magic Keyboard may be the one for you. While pricey, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro gives you freedom from the bulk with the incredibly slick magnetic connection that allows you to detach it with ease. Apple's keyboard also doesn't require charging or Bluetooth pairing — it just works.
Are you looking for an iPad case that mimics a traditional laptop? The Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad turns your iPad into a mini-Macbook with a color-matching aluminum frame. This case has it all, front and back protection with a removable cover, a trackpad, and excellent battery life that lasts up to three months on a single charge.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Turn your iPad Air 4 into the ultimate machine with a great keyboard case
The iPad Air 4 is already a fantastic device, but you can make it even better and more versatile with a great keyboard case.
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with a great case
You're holding a fantastic slice of technology in your hands. Drops and bumps do happen, even if you're careful, so get it some protection.
Show off your iPad mini 6 with a transparent case
Protection doesn't have to be ugly and bulky. There are plenty of clear cases that will let your iPad mini's true colors show through. Look through and options and choose your fave.