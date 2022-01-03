Best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad iMore 2022

With plenty of productivity enhancements to iPadOS over the years, Apple's tablet can replace a Mac for many — especially if you have one of the best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad. These all-in-one solutions combine tactile typing from the best keyboard cases with easy-to-use trackpads — all while providing additional protection. Whether it is the iPad 2021 or the iPad Pro 2021 there's a case for iPads of all sizes. Here's our guide to the best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad that you can buy today.

Get stuff done with the best trackpad keyboard cases for iPad

Thanks to productivity advancements in iPadOS, the iPad has finally become the "computer" for everyone. Whether the standard iPad or a fancy iPad Pro, tons of cases are available with trackpads and keyboards, turning our favorite tablet into a full-blown workhorse.

Prefer a case that can slim down when you don't need to get stuff done? Then Apple's Magic Keyboard may be the one for you. While pricey, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro gives you freedom from the bulk with the incredibly slick magnetic connection that allows you to detach it with ease. Apple's keyboard also doesn't require charging or Bluetooth pairing — it just works.

Are you looking for an iPad case that mimics a traditional laptop? The Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad turns your iPad into a mini-Macbook with a color-matching aluminum frame. This case has it all, front and back protection with a removable cover, a trackpad, and excellent battery life that lasts up to three months on a single charge.