Best Trackpad Keyboard Cases for iPad iMore 2020

iPadOS 13.4 has brought forth a new era in productivity for the iPad with its deep mouse and trackpad integration. This latest feature, when combined with a keyboard, turns the iPad into a portable powerhouse, enabling you to work at home, or on the go. Ready to take the next step in the iPad journey, but don't know where to start? Don't worry, we have got you covered the best trackpad keyboard cases around.

Laptop-like: Phixnozar iPad Keyboard Case

Staff Favorite

The Phixnozar iPad Keyboard Case turns your iPad 7, Air 3, or 12.9 inch Pro into a mini-laptop with its 135-degree integrated hinge. In addition to lightweight protection, this case has an integrated trackpad and a keyboard that has two colorful backlight settings. It charges via USB-C and is rated for up to 350 hours on a single charge with the backlight off.

$70 at Amazon

Budget friendly: QHOHQ TouchPad Keyboard Case

Apple's 10.2 inch iPad is one of the best tech values around, and it can get even better with this case. The QHOHQ TouchPad Keyboard Case adds everything you need to work on the go, and it provides protection, all at a cost that won't break the bank. This case also comes in a variety of colors, black, red, and pink, plus you can detach the keyboard for those times where you just want to use your iPad as a tablet.

$36 at Amazon

Universal design: Cooper Touchpad Executive Case

The Cooper TouchPad Executive Case combines classic leather looks with a universal design that can accommodate tablets between 9 and 11 inches. The keyboard and trackpad are also universal as it works with Windows 10, Android, and of course, iOS. Rounding out its features is a kickstand, 100-hour battery life, and shortcut buttons.

$44 at Amazon

9.7 too: I.N.I iPad Keyboard Case

Even if you are still rocking a 9.7 inch iPad, like the 6th gen, or the iPad Air 2, you can join in on the productivity party. The I.N.I iPad Keyboard Case has a built-in battery that lasts up to 30 hours per charge, rotates 360 degrees, and features a TPU shell. When it comes to work, this case has a 4-inch trackpad and a keyboard with 3mm of travel.

$74 at Amazon

360 degrees: CWNOTBHY Touchpad Keyboard Case for iPad 7

While Windows PC's have been living the convertible lifestyle for quite a while, iPad fans have to rely on cases like the CWNOTBHY Touchpad to get in on the fun. This iPad case supports multiple positions, including the ability to swing your tablet around 360 degrees. So, now you can work, watch, and draw on your iPad with ease.

$60 at Amazon

Mighty mini: eoso Keyboard Case for iPad Mini 4/5

eoso's Keyboard Case for iPad Mini 4/5 takes Apple's tiny tablet to new heights. This folio-style case includes not just a keyboard and trackpad, but also a handy slot for the 1st gen Apple Pencil. Even with a small 180mAh battery, this case can last up to 70 hours without needing to be charged.

$39 at Amazon

The next chapter

Thanks to the latest iOS update, the iPad has finally become the "computer" for everyone. Whether it is a standard iPad or a fancy iPad Pro, there are tons of cases available with trackpads and keyboards, turning our favorite tablet into a full-blown workhorse.

Looking for an iPad case that mimics a traditional laptop? Then check out the Phixnozar Keyboard Case. This case has it all, protection, a trackpad, and an RGB keyboard that breathes colors. Prefer a case that can slim down when you don't need a keyboard? Try the QHOHQ Touchpad Keyboard Case. This low-cost case has a magnetic keyboard that you can simply remove when not in use, transforming your iPad back into the svelte tablet that we are used to.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.