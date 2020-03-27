Best Trackpad Keyboard Cases for iPad iMore 2020

iPadOS 13.4 has brought forth a new era in productivity for the iPad with its deep mouse and trackpad integration. This latest feature, when combined with a keyboard, turns the iPad into a portable powerhouse, enabling you to work at home, or on the go. Ready to take the next step in the iPad journey, but don't know where to start? Don't worry, we have got you covered the best trackpad keyboard cases around.

The next chapter

Thanks to the latest iOS update, the iPad has finally become the "computer" for everyone. Whether it is a standard iPad or a fancy iPad Pro, there are tons of cases available with trackpads and keyboards, turning our favorite tablet into a full-blown workhorse.

Looking for an iPad case that mimics a traditional laptop? Then check out the Phixnozar Keyboard Case. This case has it all, protection, a trackpad, and an RGB keyboard that breathes colors. Prefer a case that can slim down when you don't need a keyboard? Try the QHOHQ Touchpad Keyboard Case. This low-cost case has a magnetic keyboard that you can simply remove when not in use, transforming your iPad back into the svelte tablet that we are used to.

