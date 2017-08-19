Need a USB-C card reader for your Mac? Here are some fantastic options!

USB-C is becoming the new standard connector and Apple is jumping on board in a big way. The newest MacBook Pro surprised everyone by only having Thunderbolt 3 (A.K.A USB-C) ports, and that left a lot of people scrambling for dongles, including card readers.

Whether you just bought a new Apple product that only supports USB-C or you're doing a little future proofing, here's a list of our favorite USB-C card readers for Mac.

IOGEAR USB-C 3-Slot card reader

Just like the name suggests, the IOGEAR USB-C 3-slot card reader can accommodate three different types of cards; SD, microSD, and Compact Flash.

The Wirecutter was impressed with the reliability of the IOGEAR, as it performed consistently during testing.

"The IOGear has fast speeds, works consistently, and comes with a great warranty, all for about the same price as the competition."

No drivers, updates, or software need to be installed to use the IOGEAR USB-C 3-slot card reader, making it easy to use with all your devices at will. The IOGEAR USB-C 3-Slot card reader costs about $20.

Transcend USB 3.1 Type-C multi-card reader

Another great option for people who have a lot of various cards, the Transcend USB 3.1 Type-C multi-card reader should have you covered.

All three types of cards are supported, SD, microSD, and Compact Flash, and it even has a Memory Stick slot on the back. For most people that will mean nothing, but for the select few who use the older technology, it may be a welcome surprise. Plus, the reasonable $16 price tag is a nice bonus!

The Transcend USB 3.1 Type-C multi-card reader also comes with a LED indicator light to let you know when your cards connected and being read.

Cable Matters USB 3.1 type-C dual slot card reader

Perfect for people who don't use Compact Flash cards, the Cable Matters USB 3.1 type-C dual slot card reader supports both SD and microSD cards.

With no need to install any drivers, and a handy LED indicator light, he Cable Matters USB 3.1 type-C dual slot card reader is as simple and straightforward as it gets.

Due to the lack of Compact Flash slot, the Cable Matters USB 3.1 type-C dual slot card reader is smaller than both the Transcend and IOGEAR, making it even easier to carry around! Plus, it costs even less than the other too, starting at around $12.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II USB-C card reader

If you're using a camera and cards that support UHS-II speeds, you should take a look at the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II USB-C card reader.

Officially licensed by Apple, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II USB-C card reader only support SD cards, but does so with lightning speed!

The Wirecutter clocked the read and write speeds of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II USB-C card reader at 256 MB/s and 193.6 MB/s, respectively, nearly three times the speed as any other reader included on our list.

With more speed comes a heftier price tag. The SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II USB-C card reader will run you just about $50 from the Apple Store.

