There are various types of monitors you can buy for your Mac. Portable monitors are an excellent option if you need a MacBook monitor, whether you're looking for a second screen solution or interested in buying a primary monitor that's easy to move. Whether for work or play, the best portable monitors for Mac we've recommended below are available in different styles and price points. There's something for everyone.

Ge-Chic 1503H monitor

Multi-use: GeChic 1503H 15.6-inch IPS 1080p Portable Monitor with HDMI

Offering an LED backlight, the 15.6-inch portable monitor from GeChic includes built-in speakers. The best part - it only weighs 1.75 pounds!

HP Pavilion 22CWA

Hefty portable solution: HP Pavilion 22cwa 21.5-inch Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor

Another budget choice, this 21.5-inch monitor boasts full HD (1920x1080 pixels). The only drawback is its weight—6.6 pounds - which impedes portability.

Asus MB16AP Zenscreen Go

Hybrid choice: ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080P Portable Monitor (MB16AHP)

This impressive USB-C monitor also features a USB-A connection, supports HD resolution, and works in landscape and portrait orientations.

Mobile Pixels Duex Pro

Dual screen solution: Mobile Pixels Duex Pro

The Mobile Pixels Duex Pro attachable dual-screen features a 12.5-inch 1080P IPS anti-glare monitor with adjustable brightness. It's compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac, and Chromebook. Just 1.6 pounds.

espresso Display

High octane: espressoDisplay V2

Available with a 13-inch or 15-inch display, the espresso is ultra-thin and compatible with your desktop, laptop, smartphone, or gaming device. Just 5.5 mm thin, the display connects via USB-C or HDMI.

Lasitiu Ultrathin 15.

Portable on a budget: Lasitu Ultrathin & Ultralight Portable Monitor

The Lasitu monitor is a great pick if you need a portable monitor on a budget. It connects to your Mac via USB-C and is a full HD 15.6-inch screen.

A growing number of monitor choices

The portable monitor market remains relatively small, so it can be hard to find what type of monitors you can use with your Mac. Despite this, there are a few high-quality products available that work brilliantly with Macs. When deciding on a monitor, you should factor in the price, resolution, and what you will need to connect it to your computer. Perhaps most importantly, look at its weight. The above selections are the best portable monitors for Mac available.

Our absolute favorite portable monitor is the GeChic 1503H, which is lightweight, easy to take on the go, and includes its own built-in speakers. Those with a small budget should take a look at the Lasitu, while those looking for an extendable monitor should consider the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro.

