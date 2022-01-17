Best portable monitors for Mac iMore 2022
There are various types of monitors you can buy for your Mac. Portable monitors are an excellent option if you need a MacBook monitor, whether you're looking for a second screen solution or interested in buying a primary monitor that's easy to move. Whether for work or play, the best portable monitors for Mac we've recommended below are available in different styles and price points. There's something for everyone.
- Multi-use: GeChic 1503H 15.6-inch IPS 1080p Portable Monitor with HDMI
- Hefty portable solution: HP Pavilion 22cwa 21.5-inch Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor
- Hybrid choice: ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080P Portable Monitor (MB16AHP)
- Dual screen solution: Mobile Pixels Duex Pro
- High octane: espressoDisplay V2
- Portable on a budget: Lasitu Ultrathin & Ultralight Portable Monitor
Multi-use: GeChic 1503H 15.6-inch IPS 1080p Portable Monitor with HDMIStaff Pick
Offering an LED backlight, the 15.6-inch portable monitor from GeChic includes built-in speakers. The best part - it only weighs 1.75 pounds!
Hefty portable solution: HP Pavilion 22cwa 21.5-inch Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor
Another budget choice, this 21.5-inch monitor boasts full HD (1920x1080 pixels). The only drawback is its weight—6.6 pounds - which impedes portability.
Hybrid choice: ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080P Portable Monitor (MB16AHP)
This impressive USB-C monitor also features a USB-A connection, supports HD resolution, and works in landscape and portrait orientations.
Dual screen solution: Mobile Pixels Duex Pro
The Mobile Pixels Duex Pro attachable dual-screen features a 12.5-inch 1080P IPS anti-glare monitor with adjustable brightness. It's compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac, and Chromebook. Just 1.6 pounds.
High octane: espressoDisplay V2
Available with a 13-inch or 15-inch display, the espresso is ultra-thin and compatible with your desktop, laptop, smartphone, or gaming device. Just 5.5 mm thin, the display connects via USB-C or HDMI.
Portable on a budget: Lasitu Ultrathin & Ultralight Portable Monitor
The Lasitu monitor is a great pick if you need a portable monitor on a budget. It connects to your Mac via USB-C and is a full HD 15.6-inch screen.
A growing number of monitor choices
The portable monitor market remains relatively small, so it can be hard to find what type of monitors you can use with your Mac. Despite this, there are a few high-quality products available that work brilliantly with Macs. When deciding on a monitor, you should factor in the price, resolution, and what you will need to connect it to your computer. Perhaps most importantly, look at its weight. The above selections are the best portable monitors for Mac available.
Our absolute favorite portable monitor is the GeChic 1503H, which is lightweight, easy to take on the go, and includes its own built-in speakers. Those with a small budget should take a look at the Lasitu, while those looking for an extendable monitor should consider the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A hardshell case for your MacBook Pro is protective and stylish
Protecting the outside of your MacBook is a great way to protect its precious insides. Pick up a hard shell cover and save it from scratches and bumps. Here are our favorites!
Cover up! Check out these awesome sleeves for your MacBook Pro
If laptop bags aren't your thing and you don't like hardshell cases, grab a laptop sleeve and at least protect your new MacBook Pro on the go. Here are our favorites!
Click, clack away with the best mechanical keyboards for Mac!
While there are many who enjoy how the Apple Magic Keyboard feels, others prefer something more tactile and louder. Thankfully, mechanical keyboards are still around. Here are some of our favorites.