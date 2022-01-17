Best portable monitors for Mac iMore 2022

There are various types of monitors you can buy for your Mac. Portable monitors are an excellent option if you need a MacBook monitor, whether you're looking for a second screen solution or interested in buying a primary monitor that's easy to move. Whether for work or play, the best portable monitors for Mac we've recommended below are available in different styles and price points. There's something for everyone.

A growing number of monitor choices

The portable monitor market remains relatively small, so it can be hard to find what type of monitors you can use with your Mac. Despite this, there are a few high-quality products available that work brilliantly with Macs. When deciding on a monitor, you should factor in the price, resolution, and what you will need to connect it to your computer. Perhaps most importantly, look at its weight. The above selections are the best portable monitors for Mac available.

Our absolute favorite portable monitor is the GeChic 1503H, which is lightweight, easy to take on the go, and includes its own built-in speakers. Those with a small budget should take a look at the Lasitu, while those looking for an extendable monitor should consider the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro.