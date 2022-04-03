Best MacBook Pro Accessories iMore 2022
With the launch of the new MacBook Pro, you might need a few extra items. New computers inevitably call for accessories. Whether you're buying one of the brand new MacBook Pros or jumping on one of the best Macbook deals, here are the best MacBook Pro accessories to make sure you get the most out of your MacBook Pro.
- USB-C Hub: Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 (Space Gray)
- Store it: Waterfield Tech Folio
- Stand for your MacBook Pro: Twelve South Bookarc for MacBook
- Classic USB external drive: Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive - colors vary
- Bluetooth earbuds: AirPods with charging case (wired)
- Gorgeous display: All-new Apple Studio Display
- Carry it in style: Waterfield Tuck Backpack
- Noise-canceling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4 (Blue)
USB-C Hub: Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 (Space Gray)Staff pick
Satechi's multi-port adapter doesn't support high-speed data transfer or dual 4K displays. Still, it has just about everything you'd need to run your peripherals with your MacBook Pro, like SD and microSD card readers, 4K HDMI, Gigabit, and three USB-A ports. While the latest MacBook Pros have an HDMI port and SDXC card slot, recent older models do not.
Store it: Waterfield Tech Folio
Carry all of your MacBook Pro accessories in style with the Tech Folio. It's ideally suited for storing adapters, cords and cables, power chargers, SD cards, an external drive, earbuds, and more. Choose from 1050 Denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with a full-grain leather accent.
Stand for your MacBook Pro: Twelve South Bookarc for MacBook
When you're not using your MacBook Pro, you need somewhere to put it where it can be out of harm's way. Twelve South's Bookarc is the perfect solution. This arc-shaped stand holds your MacBook Pro up on its side, which clears up desk space and keeps your laptop safe from someone putting something down on top of it. This also lets you use your laptop in "closed-clamshell" mode, which means you can connect an external display, a keyboard, and a mouse and use your laptop as a desktop. This works with all of the best MacBooks.
Classic USB external drive: Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive - colors vary
If you want a reliable external hard drive that still uses the classic USB, has decent storage, is super easy to carry around, and has a very affordable price tag, the Seagate Backup Plus Slim is the best option for most people. Formatted for Windows and Mac right out of the box, it's easy to carry all your essential documents from desktop to laptop without missing a beat. Of course, you will need some sort of dongle to plug it into your MacBook Pro; however, it's super helpful if you need to use your hard drive with a device that doesn't have USB-C.
Bluetooth earbuds: AirPods with charging case (wired)
The MacBook Pro still comes with a headphone jack — but Bluetooth headphones like Apple's AirPods are often a much nicer proposition. There are many great Bluetooth headphones options, but the base model AirPods (2nd-generation) are especially nice if you plan to use them with multiple Apple devices due to the more straightforward and fast pairing, thanks to Apple's H1 chip.
Gorgeous display: All-new Apple Studio Display
Ideally suited for the Mac Studio, the new Apple Studio Display nonetheless works with other computers. It features three USB-C that lets you connect, power, and charge devices. The Thunderbolt port connects to your Mac with a single cable. The same port is also available to charge compatible Mac notebooks. The 27-inch display offers 5120x2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch.
Carry it in style: Waterfield Tuck Backpack
The Waterfield Tuck Backpack is handmade in San Francisco; it costs more than your usual bag, but it sure is worth it. The bag is an updated version of a European military rucksack. It works perfectly with the 13-, 14-, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
Noise-canceling headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4 (Blue)
The WH-1000XM3 are some of the best active noise canceling (ANC) headphones on the market, period. In addition to stellar ANC, the battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge with fast charging capabilities. The sound signature out of the box is warm and dark. While smooth and even, the bass is boosted quite a bit, giving it its warm sound signature.
Accessories can take your MacBook Pro to the next level
You likely don't need every accessory on this list, but a few key accessories allow you to work harder, play longer, and use your MacBook Pro to its fullest potential all the time. Just remember that the best MacBook Pro accessories are the ones that fit into your life and make it easier to do the things you do every day.
Take the Satechi Multi-Port Adapter as an example. This USB-C hub ensures you don't need to buy many other dongles to use your MacBook Pro with all your favorite and most used peripherals. In addition, it only uses one of the three Thunderbolt 4 ports featured on the latest MacBook Pro, which means you can still use your other ports for charging.
The MacBook Pro is portable, and getting a high-quality laptop bag, like the Waterfield Tuck Backpack, can make carrying your MacBook Pro, all your accessories, and even some smaller items everywhere with you. In addition, this bag will last you a long time, and it protects your MacBook Pro from a light drizzle, so you don't have to fear the rain.
