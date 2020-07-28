Best USB-C Power Banks iMore 2020

A USB-C power bank has become the more popularized standard for charging and connectivity with iPhones, iPads, Androids, and laptops. With a USB-C power bank, there are generally two ports: one for charging the power bank, and one for charging your devices. When it comes to an excellent USB-C power bank with 12-hour battery life, we recommend the RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank. This power bank will keep your devices charged and ready to use.

The RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank is equipped with 12-hour battery life to ensure that your devices stay charged. Compatible with all USB-powered devices such as tablets, iPads, laptops, and smartphones, this power bank can also be charged via multiple cables. This is great for traveling as you only need one cable to charge both your device and the power bank. With a built-in LED display, you can easily see how much power has been used and how much power is available for use. It also shows you the status of your charging device. This USB-C power bank is equipped with an 18W PD and QC output, which allows your chargers to power-up at rapid speeds. It can take a dead device and land it at 50 percent battery life in only 30 minutes. Although this charger is compatible with multiple devices, some users mention that they have trouble charging more than one device at a time. Pros: Fast-charging abilities

Compatible with multiple devices Cons: Can be hard to charge more than one device at a time

Best Value: Charmast USB-C Power Bank 26800mAh

If you're looking for a USB-C power bank that is both efficient and affordable, the Charmast USB-C Power Bank 26800mAh is a great choice. This power bank has enough juice to charge your smartphone up to five times and a Macbook up to two times, while only needing 9 hours for the power bank to charge. This makes this USB-C power bank excellent for bringing with you while camping or on other daily adventures. Equipped with one 3A USB-C port and three USB-A ports, the Charmast USB-C Power Bank 26800mAh can adjust the current to charge any particular device optimally. This power bank has built-in security measures to ensure that your devices don't overheat or overcharge. The UL 2056 certified battery pack also protects your device from damage due to excessive current exchanges and short-circuiting. This ultra-thin compact USB-C power bank measures in at only 0.55-inches thick and has a rubber surface, making it easy to carry. However, some users mention that the device seems larger than expected. Pros: Lots of battery power

Equipped with 4 USB ports

UL 2056 certified battery protection Cons: Larger than expected

Best for Travel: Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh

If you're looking for a USB-C power bank that can charge multiple devices at once, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000mAh is a wonderful option. This power bank is equipped with a large 20,000mAh capacity, meaning that it can charge an iPhone up to four or five times on one full charge. It can also charge two devices at the same time via its two USB ports, making this USB-C power bank great for bringing along with you as you travel. The built-in PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology ensure that your devices are charged optimally with just the right amount of juice to keep them in optimal shape. Equipped with a trickle-charging feature, you can ensure that your low-power devices are safely charged as well. Although you can choose between a USB-C and a Micro USB input port to recharge this power bank, some customers have stated that it takes over 10 hours to charge and that the power drains faster over time. Pros: Charges two devices at once

Can charge an iPhone up to five times

Equipped with trickle-charging features for low-power devices

Great for travel Cons: Takes a long time to charge

Power drains faster over time

Best Mini: AINOPE Portable Charger 10,000mAh Power Bank

Measuring in at 3.76 by 2.53 by 0.88 inches, the AINOPE Portable Charger 10,000mAh Power Bank is the perfect pocket-sized USB-C power bank. Although this device is small, it packs a large punch when it comes to charging abilities. Equipped with 18W high-speed charging, you can rapidly charge any accessory or device that is compatible with fast-charging abilities. This power bank is prepared to keep all of your devices juiced up and ready to go with its three USB outputs, including two QC3.0 USB-A ports and one 18W PD USB-C port. This means that it can support both iPhone and Android smartphones. Additionally, you can charge multiple devices at once, making this compact power bank great for use at work or school. When this mini power bank needs a recharge, plug in the 18W PD USB-C charger and let it sit for around 3 hours for a full charge. This power bank does not send power out via the USB-C port, so you cannot charge a device that requires a USB-C on both ends. For this, you will need an adapter. Pros: Compact size

Charge multiple devices at once

Power bank fully charges in around 3 hours Cons: Can't charge devices that use USB-C on both ends

Best Premium: Crave PowerPack portable battery 50000mAh