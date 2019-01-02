Buying Adobe Premiere Pro CC for your video-editing needs could be an expensive proposition. If you're looking for something less expensive, or at least want to see what else is on the market, you've come to the right place. These video editors for Mac should get the job done.
The Granddaddy
Adobe Premiere Pro CC (one-year subscription)
The leading video editing software for film, TV, and the web, Adobe Premiere Pro CC is also one of the most expensive. Plus, it's now only available through monthly or yearly subscriptions. For this, you also gain access to Premiere Rush, which allows you to capture footage and start editing on all your devices. Buy Pro CC if money is no object and you're willing to learn advanced video editing tools.
For consumers
Adobe Premiere Elements 2019
Considered a less powerful (and cheaper) sibling to Premiere Pro, Premiere Elements is available on Mac and Windows and allows you to do basic and intermediate edits. And yes, you only have to pay for it once -- until a new version is released, of course.
Signature selection
Apple Final Cut Pro
If you're looking for an option not owned by Adobe, you should consider Apple's Final Cut Pro. Ideally suited for professionals, this software combines video editing and media organization. Extend your capabilities by adding third-party workflow extensions.
Apple's freebie
iMovie
Available for free in the Mac App Store, iMovie features classic themes, chroma-keying, audio tools, and a brilliant, yet simple interface. You can enhance your iMovie experience by using the iOS version on iPhone and iPad.
Universal choice
Lifeworks Pro (one-month subscription)
Available for Mac, Windows, and Linux, Lifeworks Pro is ideally suited for anyone just stepping into video editing as well as long-time users. You can download a free version with output format restrictions or purchase a monthly or yearly subscription that unlocks everything.
A packed freebie
DaVinci Resolve 15
The free version of DaVinci Resolve 15 offers editing, visual effects, motion graphics, color correction, and audio post-processing. For $300, you can purchase the studio version which adds multi-user collaboration, 3D tools, FX, and more. This software is available on Mac, Windows, and Linux. It is currently my favorite because of its ease of use.
Free and open-source
Blender
With Blender, you receive a free and open source 3D creation suite. Tools are available for video editing, modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, and game creation. If you're looking for something a little bit different that is supported by professionals and hobbyists alike, this is the one to check out.
Easy to learn
OpenShot
Also open-source, OpenShot is a quick-to-learn, yet powerful video editor. Offering 3D animations, trim and slice, video effects, and much more.
Two in one solution
Camtasia
Both a screen recorder and video editor, Camtasia allows you to combine or split clips, trim, and speed up or slow down footage. From there, you can preview your masterpiece through the video editor. Add effects to add polish to your videos. Camstasia is available for Mac and Windows and is available for free through a 30-day trial.
If you rather not pay a lot for a video editor for your Mac, consider one of the free or freemium software packages on the market. You can also stick with the leading software title and pay for it through a subscription. The choice is yours.
