Buying Adobe Premiere Pro CC for your video-editing needs could be an expensive proposition. If you're looking for something less expensive, or at least want to see what else is on the market, you've come to the right place. These video editors for Mac should get the job done.

If you rather not pay a lot for a video editor for your Mac, consider one of the free or freemium software packages on the market. You can also stick with the leading software title and pay for it through a subscription. The choice is yours.

