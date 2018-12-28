When you pick up your iPhone or iPad, the first thing that you're going to see on the screen once it wakes up is the wallpaper. This is also the first thing that people will notice about your device if they take a look at it. That's why you want your wallpaper to be high quality, and something that sets your device apart from all others. Sure, you could go and just do a Google image search of your favorite anything and slap it on your device as your wallpaper, but there are some great apps out there for top-notch wallpapers. Here are some of the best ones we've found.

Vellum Wallpapers

Vellum is one of the best options out there if you want an app that's packed to the brim with gorgeous, high definition wallpapers of the highest quality. Vellum features hundreds of stunning images from artists and designers in various curated collections that are neatly organized. They have descriptions that explain why they've chosen these images to go in these specific collections, and there's a huge variety of options to choose from. No matter what you're into, you're sure to be impressed by what Vellum and their chosen designers have to offer. There is also a built-in blurring tool in Vellum, so you can turn any image you like into a custom, blurred gradient that would look fantastic on the home screen. There is also a new Daily Wallpaper that is featured every day, and only for that day, so you should check back often to see what they have. If you opt for Vellum Premium, you'll get rid of the ads and also gain access to the past four weeks' worth of Daily Wallpapers. Premium costs $1.99 and is a one-time in-app purchase. Free - Download Now Everpix

If you love having a variety of beautiful and high-quality 4K, HD, and Retina wallpapers, then Everpix is worth a download. Everpix has a collection of thousands of HD wallpapers for every occasion and interest. You can browse through the entire collection by category or theme, and a tap lets you see how the wallpaper looks as your lock or home screen (with timestamps or app icons). New wallpapers are added every day to the Everpix collection, so you're sure to find something that you'll love in this app. Plus, it's easy to lose yourself for hours searching for some cool wallpapers! There are occasional ads in the free version. You can upgrade to a Premium subscription that starts at $1.99 a week, or you can just go for the Pro version of the app, which is a one-time cost of $4.99. Free - Download Now

$4.99 - Download Now WLPPR

If you're more into scientific images, then WLPPR is the app you want. With WLPPR, you'll find a gorgeous collection of high-quality imagery of our planet and what lies beyond. WLPPR collects satellite imagery from several sources to ensure that you get the variety you deserve, and WLPPR is also super informative. Every image has relevant information about the location or object, and you get links back to the original scientific sources. WLPPR is free to download, but some of the collections are only available through in-app purchase, which are $0.99 a pop. You can unlock all collections for $3.99. Free - Download Now Papers.co

When you want a wallpaper app that's fast and simple to use, you want Papers.co. Papers.co has a no-frills interface that's easy to navigate. The main screen displays all of the wallpapers, from newest to oldest, and you can scroll infinitely. But if you want to refine your wallpaper search, just pull out the sidebar, and you can select from a huge selection of categories, or you can even search for a theme or interest. As you view individual wallpaper images, you can see how they look as the lock or home screen with a few taps, and if you're satisfied, just save it to your Camera Roll or share it with others. You can also favorite items to view later. Papers.co is fast to navigate through and it's free to view and download all wallpapers. There are occasional ads, but you can remove them through a $3.99 in-app purchase if they bother you. Free - Download Now Walli

Looking for cool and unique images from artists to use as your wallpaper? Then Walli is one to check out. Walli bills itself as the "creative wallpapers" app, where top artists share their images and earn money while being discovered by users. Everything you find in Walli won't be replicated on other wallpaper apps or sites, so this is the way to go if you truly want your phone wallpaper to stand out among the crowds. The editors at Walli handpick the artists that they want to feature in Walli, so these are all authentic and cherry picked. Every artist gets their own profile page as well, so you can see all of their available artwork, and even follow them on social media. There are a lot of wallpapers that come with the free initial download of Walli. However, there are more wallpaper collection packs from artists that you can gain access to through $1.99 in-app purchases per pack. Free - Download Now Zedge