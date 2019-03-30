While the 2019 iPad Air 3 is a totally different form factor from the iPad Air 2, it's actually the same size and shape as the 2018 iPad Pro (10.5-inch). There are some slight differences: the iPad Air 3 has a smaller camera and fewer speakers. But even with these differences, an 2018 iPad Pro (10.5-inch) case will still fit the 2019 iPad Air 3. With any waterproof case, be sure to follow installation instructions carefully before entrusting it with your iPad. Here are some of the best waterproof and water-resistant cases for the iPad Air 3.
Full coverage
XBK Waterproof CaseStaff Favorite
This fully sealed, waterproof, shockproof case has a built-in screen protector and yet it's still not overly bulky. It also comes with a removeable strap for carrying your iPad around.
Screenless technology
LifeProof NÜÜD Series Waterproof Case
This waterproof case from trusted brand LifeProof covers the entire iPad and all of its ports and speakers but leaves the screen itself unfettered. This is ideal for the person who likes the feel of the actual screen, or prefers to use their own ultra-slim screen protector.
Bargain choice
AICase Universal iPad Waterproof Case
Pop your iPad into this when you want to take underwater photos or bring your iPad to the beach. It's IPX8 Certified, which means it's immersable to one meter or more. It does maintain touchscreen functionality and a detachable lanyard is included. This case comes in black or blue.
Heavy-duty case
DreamerX Full-Body Protective Case
This rugged case has a rotating handle on the back that doubles as a kickstand. The adjustable strap can be attached to either the side or the top for carrying flexibility. Note that this is not a waterproof case, as the ports remain uncovered. Rather, it's water-resistant. Choose from red or black.
Simple sleeve
NIDOO Water Resistant Sleeve
While this padded sleeve is not waterproof, it's constructed from a water-resistant exterior material and has a soft fluffy interior lining. This is for the occasional rain shower, not the pool. An outer pocket holds your charger or other small accessories. It comes in blue, gray, dark gray, and pink.
Deluxe sleeve
DOMISO Laptop Sleeve
This flexible bag is made with a water-resistant fabric outside and is soft and fluffy inside. Two outer zippered pockets hold your accessories. There is a headphone cord hole, a USB port, a top carry handle, and a longer adjustable strap that can be attached in different ways. Choose from black, red, or dark gray.
Which case you ultimately choose really depends on whether you need waterproofing or water-resistance, and whether you want just one everyday case that does it all or a waterproof bag to just pop your iPad into for occasional watery situations. For overall, everyday protection, I'd recommend the XBK Waterproof Case. If you already have a regular case that you like and you just want something for when you are at the beach or pool, I'd pick up an AICase Univeral Waterproof Case.
