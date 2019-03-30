While the 2019 iPad Air 3 is a totally different form factor from the iPad Air 2, it's actually the same size and shape as the 2018 iPad Pro (10.5-inch). There are some slight differences: the iPad Air 3 has a smaller camera and fewer speakers. But even with these differences, an 2018 iPad Pro (10.5-inch) case will still fit the 2019 iPad Air 3. With any waterproof case, be sure to follow installation instructions carefully before entrusting it with your iPad. Here are some of the best waterproof and water-resistant cases for the iPad Air 3.

Which case you ultimately choose really depends on whether you need waterproofing or water-resistance, and whether you want just one everyday case that does it all or a waterproof bag to just pop your iPad into for occasional watery situations. For overall, everyday protection, I'd recommend the XBK Waterproof Case. If you already have a regular case that you like and you just want something for when you are at the beach or pool, I'd pick up an AICase Univeral Waterproof Case.

