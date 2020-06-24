Best Waterproof Cases for iPad Mini 5 iMore 2020
If you're planning on taking your iPad mini 5 with you on a nice vacation next to the water or just want to make sure it doesn't get wet at home, then you need a waterproof case. Waterproof cases are also often rugged, offering general protection from scratches and shocks, too. So, they are a practical choice, especially if your tablet is going to be handled by kids. Here are some reliable options to consider when shopping for a waterproof iPad mini case.
Please note that some of these were originally designed for iPad mini 4, which has the same physical dimensions as the iPad mini 5. The only differences are the placement of the microphone on the back and the volume buttons on the side.
With shoulder strap: Meritcase iPad Mini 5 Waterproof CaseStaff Pick
We're fans of this Meritcase option as it gives you protection from both water and drops. It has an IP68 certified rating, so it can withstand water for up to an hour. Plus, it can handle drops up to 6.6 feet. It has an advanced dual-layer design combined with a polycarbonate hardshell and flexible TPU. The built-in screen protector shields your iPad from scratches without taking away from the sensitivity of the touchscreen. It's easy to install thanks to a front and back cover snap-on design.
With universal dimensions: MoKo Universal Waterproof Case
This option from MoKo isn't exactly a case, but it works. It's a universal plastic pouch that will fit any device or tablet up to 8.3-inches (diagonally) in size. Just slide your iPad mini 5 into the bag, close the cover, lock it into place, and it'll be completely protected from water (up to 98 feet with the IPX8 rating), snow, and even dirt. It also comes with a lanyard that easily attaches, making it super easy to carry around with you no matter where you are. Plus, you can't beat the price.
With adjustable stand: ShellBox Case iPad Mini 5 Waterproof Case
This serious-looking option gives your iPad full-body sealed protection that is dust-, dirt-, and waterproof. It's another case that's rated to IP68, so it can stay in water for up to an hour and can handle drops. This precision-made case fits a 7.9-inch iPad perfectly, offering access to and control of all the buttons. Apple Pencil users should note this case, unlike others, is compatible for charging the input device. This case has a handy kickstand that can be used at three different angles.
With bumper frame: Transy iPad Mini 5 Waterproof Case
Another IP68 rated choice, this case from Transy is made especially for the iPad mini 5, meaning you'll enjoy access to all the buttons and ports. It's an option that comes with some useful extras, such as a built-in kickstand for handsfree viewing, a metallic ring on the back for secure grip, a pen holder you can attach to the back of the case, and a useful shoulder strap. This case's back is designed so that you don't have to remove it to charge your iPad mini 5 wirelessly.
With hand strap: The Joy Factory aXtion Slim MH Waterproof Case for iPad Mini 5
The Joy Factory's high-end aXtion option ticks the IP68 box for robust protection from water, dirt, and drops in a slimline design. This case has a built-in rugged screen protector to prevent scratches on your device's display. It's compatible with The Joy Factory's "MagConnect" magnetic tablet mount system. You can purchase an optional shoulder strap, but this comes complete with a durable silicone hand strap, useful to keep your tablet secure during use.
With raised edges: Temdan iPad Mini 5 Waterproof Case
Our final option comes from Temdan. It offers 360-degree, heavy-duty, rugged protection. This case has a dual-layer construction with a built-in tough touchscreen protector and a clear back so you can see the original design of your tablet. This is drop-proof to just under nine feet thanks to its military standard MIL-STD 810F-516 rating and waterproof to that ideal IP68 rating. It is another option with a sturdy, built-in stand, giving you a finger grip for extra grip when holding.
The Meritcase iPad Mini 5 Waterproof Case is a great choice for any user. It's not a distracting case, so you can easily use it all the time, enjoying that waterproof and shockproof functionality for everyday protection.
The very affordable MoKo Universal Waterproof Case is a strong option for anyone who might want to use it with another device, such as a Kindle. It's a cover, rather than a case, and can protect any device up to 8.3-inches from water.
Anyone who likes a good bargain should consider the Transy iPad Mini 5 Waterproof Case. It comes with not just a built-in kickstand, but a metallic ring on the back for secure grip, a pen holder you can attach to the back of the case, and a handy shoulder strap
