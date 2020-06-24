Best Waterproof Cases for iPad Mini 5 iMore 2020

If you're planning on taking your iPad mini 5 with you on a nice vacation next to the water or just want to make sure it doesn't get wet at home, then you need a waterproof case. Waterproof cases are also often rugged, offering general protection from scratches and shocks, too. So, they are a practical choice, especially if your tablet is going to be handled by kids. Here are some reliable options to consider when shopping for a waterproof iPad mini case.

Aqua-nought

The Meritcase iPad Mini 5 Waterproof Case is a great choice for any user. It's not a distracting case, so you can easily use it all the time, enjoying that waterproof and shockproof functionality for everyday protection.

The very affordable MoKo Universal Waterproof Case is a strong option for anyone who might want to use it with another device, such as a Kindle. It's a cover, rather than a case, and can protect any device up to 8.3-inches from water.

Anyone who likes a good bargain should consider the Transy iPad Mini 5 Waterproof Case. It comes with not just a built-in kickstand, but a metallic ring on the back for secure grip, a pen holder you can attach to the back of the case, and a handy shoulder strap