Best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices iMore 2022

While we certainly miss the simplicity and reliability of Apple's discontinued AirPort router line, there are plenty of fantastic alternatives on the market today. The best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices deliver whole-home coverage with mesh networking technology or blazing fast gigabit speeds over the air — all with simple app setup and management. If you are ready to upgrade your network, but still want an Apple-like experience, these are our picks for the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices.

Even though Apple pulled the plug on the AirPort router line a few years ago, you can still get an Apple-like experience for the best iPhone from a variety of different router vendors. Whether it is a whole-home mesh networking system or a tried-and-true single unit, the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices make it incredibly easy to manage your household phones, tablets, computers, and more from the convenience of an app.

If you are looking for Wi-Fi that just works, look no further than the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System. This three-node Wi-Fi 6 mesh router blankets your home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi that takes just a few taps to set up. For Apple users, the eero 6 also offers support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Router features, so you can rest assured knowing that your home network is safe and secure.

On a budget, but still, want great Wi-Fi? The TP-Link Archer AX50 may be the router for you. Even though it sports a more traditional, single-node design, the AX50 packs in plenty of power with four antennas that offer speeds up to three gigabits and coverage for 2,000 square feet. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 6, so you can take advantage of the latest and greatest networking technology inside your iPhone.