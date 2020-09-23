With iOS 14, Apple gave us many improvements: widgets on the Home screen, the App Library, automations in shortcuts, and so much more. But one iOS 14 seems to have taken off more than the rest, and that is widgets on iPhone. Since you can now have widgets on your Home screen (at least on the iPhone, sorry iPad users), a few developers have created widget making apps that let users create their own custom widgets, which can be paired perfectly with custom Home page icons. All of this, when combined, can make your iPhone Home screen "aesthetic AF," according to the latestTikTok viral trend (I'm too old for this).
Here are some of the best widget maker apps out there, so you can get widgets on your iPhone just as you want them!
Widgetsmith
Widgetsmith is made by David Smith, the same developer behind other apps like Watchsmith, Sleep++, and Pedometer++. Widgetsmith also appears to be the first widget-making app that went viral on TikTok, as TikToker katamogz talked about Widgetsmith making your iOS 14 "aesthetic AF,"setting off the trend of highly customized home screens.
In Widgetsmith, you start with three different sized widgets, which you can customize to your liking. Customizations include functions like date, time, weather, astronomy, and more. Every single function can be fine-tuned for your desired functionality and appearance. All of the widgets that you create in Widgetsmith can be dynamically scheduled to appear on your Home screen based on rules that you define. For example, you could have a weather widget show up in the morning when you wake up, then a calendar as your work day begins, and then switch to your Activity rings when work ends and you want to get some exercise in.
There are a ton of tools in Widgetsmith that are there to help you create the perfect widgets on your iPhone Home screen. The interface is not the prettiest, but the possibilities are endless with Widgetsmith.
Widgetsmith
Widgetsmith offers a ton of tools to help you create the most aesthetic Home screen widgets ever.
Color Widgets
The problem with Widgetsmith is that it doesn't have the most user-friendly interface when it comes to creating widgets. If you want something that's easier to work with, then Color Widgets could be better suited for you.
Color Widgets has many different premade widget designs that are stylish and colorful, but you can still make your own if that's what you want. Even the premade widget designs can be personally customized to your liking since you can change fonts, theme colors, and even the background color. Your widgets can be up and running on your Home screen in seconds.
Color Widgets
Choose from hundreds of premade widgets or customize your own, then get them on your Home screen in seconds.
Widgeridoo
If you want to go for practical information in your widgets on iPhone, rather than just some style, then Widgeridoo could be what you need. With Widgeridoo, you have the freedom to combine different blocks of information into a single widget where you can also choose the size of each block. Widgeridoo can display the following bits of data: calendar events, birthdays, text and images, dates and countdowns, Health data, websites via JSON, battery percentage, and more. You can also change things like colors for your blocks if you want to add some stylish flair.
Widgeridoo is free to download, but you will need to upgrade if you want all of the features.
Widgeridoo
Create your own custom widgets with blocks of useful data.
OneWidget
OneWidget is the latest contender in the widget making app space, but this one certainly looks promising. You'll find a wide variety of well-designed widget templates in OneWidget, and you can customize them as you see fit. Functions that can be in OneWidget widgets include clock, date, system information, reminders and todos, desktop calendar or agendas, life counters, and more. Your widgets can have up to four functions in one, and everything about them can be customized, including colors and style. And if you're unsure of what the widget will look like on your Home screen, you can preview it in the app before committing.
OneWidget
OneWidget lets you add several different functions in a single widget block, and you can tweak them as you see fit.
Widget Wizard
Want to customize, but don't want something complicated? Then Widget Wizard could be for you. Widget Wizard allows you to create widget blocks that contain multiple functions, or you can keep it simple with one if you prefer. The data that Widget Wizard shows is comprehensive, and you can get both calendar events and reminders together, for example, and Health data includes over 35 options to display. The widgets that you make with Widget Wizard can also be fine-tuned with your choice of accent and background colors, your own fonts, and themes. It's easy to use, and no in-app purchases to worry about — the IAPs listed are merely tips for the developer.
Widget Wizard
Widget Wizard makes it super easy to create sleek widgets with several bits of data and your own style.
Add some aesthetic to your Home screen
Thanks to iOS 14, widget making apps is an entirely new beast. So far, these are the best apps to help you make widgets on iPhone that we've found on the App Store. What are you using to make your Home screen "aesthetic AF?" And if you are, you should dress up your iPhone with a matching case, just to be extra. Did we miss your favorite? Let us know in the comments.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Top 20 home screen customization apps hit 5.7 million downloads in 4 days
Since the release of iOS 14, the desire to customize your home screen is driving record downloads for the apps that help you do it.
Fortnite players, don't update iOS without reading this
Epic Games is warning Fortnite players over updating to iOS 14, in case a feature that temporarily removes apps to make space for the software deletes Fortnite, preventing users from reinstalling it.
Fantastical 3.2 is here with iOS 14 widgets, Scribble support for iPad
Flexibits has today released Fantastical 3.2, bringing iOS 14 widgets to the immensely popular calendar app.
Dock it up with these great stations for your MacBook Pro
Need to connect all the things to your MacBook Pro with USB-C ports? Dongles be damned. Get yourself a docking station instead!