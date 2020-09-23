Widgetsmith

Widgetsmith is made by David Smith, the same developer behind other apps like Watchsmith, Sleep++, and Pedometer++. Widgetsmith also appears to be the first widget-making app that went viral on TikTok, as TikToker katamogz talked about Widgetsmith making your iOS 14 "aesthetic AF,"setting off the trend of highly customized home screens. In Widgetsmith, you start with three different sized widgets, which you can customize to your liking. Customizations include functions like date, time, weather, astronomy, and more. Every single function can be fine-tuned for your desired functionality and appearance. All of the widgets that you create in Widgetsmith can be dynamically scheduled to appear on your Home screen based on rules that you define. For example, you could have a weather widget show up in the morning when you wake up, then a calendar as your work day begins, and then switch to your Activity rings when work ends and you want to get some exercise in. There are a ton of tools in Widgetsmith that are there to help you create the perfect widgets on your iPhone Home screen. The interface is not the prettiest, but the possibilities are endless with Widgetsmith.

Color Widgets

The problem with Widgetsmith is that it doesn't have the most user-friendly interface when it comes to creating widgets. If you want something that's easier to work with, then Color Widgets could be better suited for you. Color Widgets has many different premade widget designs that are stylish and colorful, but you can still make your own if that's what you want. Even the premade widget designs can be personally customized to your liking since you can change fonts, theme colors, and even the background color. Your widgets can be up and running on your Home screen in seconds.

Widgeridoo

If you want to go for practical information in your widgets on iPhone, rather than just some style, then Widgeridoo could be what you need. With Widgeridoo, you have the freedom to combine different blocks of information into a single widget where you can also choose the size of each block. Widgeridoo can display the following bits of data: calendar events, birthdays, text and images, dates and countdowns, Health data, websites via JSON, battery percentage, and more. You can also change things like colors for your blocks if you want to add some stylish flair. Widgeridoo is free to download, but you will need to upgrade if you want all of the features.

OneWidget

OneWidget is the latest contender in the widget making app space, but this one certainly looks promising. You'll find a wide variety of well-designed widget templates in OneWidget, and you can customize them as you see fit. Functions that can be in OneWidget widgets include clock, date, system information, reminders and todos, desktop calendar or agendas, life counters, and more. Your widgets can have up to four functions in one, and everything about them can be customized, including colors and style. And if you're unsure of what the widget will look like on your Home screen, you can preview it in the app before committing.

Widget Wizard

Want to customize, but don't want something complicated? Then Widget Wizard could be for you. Widget Wizard allows you to create widget blocks that contain multiple functions, or you can keep it simple with one if you prefer. The data that Widget Wizard shows is comprehensive, and you can get both calendar events and reminders together, for example, and Health data includes over 35 options to display. The widgets that you make with Widget Wizard can also be fine-tuned with your choice of accent and background colors, your own fonts, and themes. It's easy to use, and no in-app purchases to worry about — the IAPs listed are merely tips for the developer.