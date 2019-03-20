We know you don't want to wrap your iPad mini 5 with a bulky case all the time, but still want to protect it your tablet when you're on the move or when you're not using it; that's where a good sleeve can come in handy!
Water-repellent
Lacdo Tablet SleeveStaff Favorite
This water-repellent canvas protects your iPad Pro from the outside, while a soft fleece inside cushions and protects it from scratches. It also has a small outer pocket to hold some accessories.
Just the basics
AmazonBasics 8-inch Tablet Sleeve
Perfect for people who don't need anything fancy, the AmazonBasics 8-inch Tablet Sleeve will fit your iPad mini 5 nice and snug. The zipper on the side makes it easy to slide your iPad mini 5 in and out with ease.
Stylish felt
TOPHOME Felt Sleeve
With a beautiful leather strap, this elegant felt sleeve is super soft on the inside to prevent your iPad mini 5 from scratching. Plus, it even has a small pocket on the back that could hold some small accessories, like AirPods or an Apple Pencil!
Super slim sleeve
Bear Motion Sleeve
The minimalist design of the Bear Motion sleeve is perfect for carrying around your iPad mini 5 as discretely as possible. With a microfiber interior to prevent scratching and a super slim profile, it will almost feel like your iPad mini 5 doesn't even have a sleeve!
Luxury leather
hencho. Handmade leather sleeve
Beautifully handcrafted leather wraps your iPad mini 5 in luxury. With a small pocket on the back to carry your Apple Pencil or maybe a set of Apple's AirPods, this sleeve also comes with a 24-month warranty!
When you're commuting to work or just traveling in general, the Lacdo Tablet Sleeve is a great choice because of its water-repellent properties. It's nice to know that if you get caught in a drizzle, your iPad mini 5 will be just fine.
