If you're at school and need to keep track of timetables, assignments, and more, Schooly is the app you need in your life. And now nit has a big new update out that adds support for fresh Mac and Apple Watch apps.

I covered Schooly last year but the app recently saw its first big update and it's such a big update that it's essentially a new app. In fact, it's more than one new app — for the first time, there are now Apple Watch and Mac apps joining the existing iPhone and iPad options.

At its core, Schooly still promises "school, made easier" and that's never a bad thing. People can add their timetable and more to the app and never worry about missing a class or assignment again.

Schooly's features include:

Manage multiple timetables with support for repeating weeks and block schedule timetables.

Automatic day switching on each timetable

Manage teachers and classrooms

iCloud Sync

Siri Shortcuts

Widgets

Keyboard Shortcuts

Split View support

Cursor Integration

Multiple App Icons ;)

The newly updated Schooly is proving very popular in the App Store right now and is available as a free download with an optional in-app purchase unlocking the ability to export due work, use Siri Shortcuts to add work, add work via the Apple Watch, and more.