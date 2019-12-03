What you need to know Black Ink is a Mac app that opens and lets you solve crossword puzzles.

The app is now free for everyone, but a premium license has more features.

The update brings visual improvements, Dark Mode support, VoiceOver, and more.

The new 2.0 update includes a plethora of new features, and allows anyone to download and use the program for free. There are in-app purchase for premium features, like being able to check your answers with most puzzles, a puzzle timer, and the ability to print book-quality copies of puzzles. The developers may also add new premium features in the future, so if you are invested in using the app, consider purchasing a license for the premium additions. Visual improvements and Dark Mode support

Red Sweater has gone and redesigned Black Ink from the ground up. The result is a huge visual improvement, as things like the outdated "drawers" for clue lists were removed. They added more details into the elements of the puzzle grid being drawn on the screen. One of the goals with the redesign was to mimic the aesthetic joy of working with crossword puzzles, so the developers made it as beautiful as possible. And if you are using macOS Mojave or later, then there is now full support for Dark Mode. In Dark Mode, the puzzle grids are filled with shades of black and gray, and white text for the clues and your answers only. Better accessibility

Black Ink 2 is finally bringing in VoiceOver support for the puzzle grid, making it more accessible to everyone. The developers do want to make note that this is a v1.0 for VoiceOver support, as it was a challenge to make it possible to begin with, and the developers want user feedback in order to make improvements. The update now correctly handles "focus follows zoom" as well, so those who use the Mac's overall zoomed in screen can enjoy the benefits of the zoom area moving automatically in order to reveal the currently focused word. Streamlined crossword puzzle solving