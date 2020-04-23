Today, Blackmagic Design announced that its Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is now available to order.

Apple Product Manager Colleen Novielli retweeted the company's announcement, reiterating that the product now enables the Pro Display XDR to be used "in color critical SDI workflows, on set, and in post-production."

Blackmagic Teranex Mini SDI to DP monitoring solution is now shipping! #ProDisplayXDR can now be used in color critical SDI workflows, on set and in post production. 🎬🙌🏻 https://t.co/oDo3NexTTI — Colleen Novielli (@Coll_eenn) April 23, 2020

According to Blackmagic's website, the Teranex Mini features advanced 8K monitoring, dual on-screen scope overlays, HDR, 33 point 3D LUTs and monitor calibration. It also states:

Teranex Mini 8K HDR is an advanced 8K monitoring solution for large screen televisions, video projectors and DisplayPort monitors. Unlike basic converters, Teranex Mini 8K HDR can use third party calibration probes to accurately align connected displays for precise color. There are 2 on‑screen scopes that can be selected between WFM, Parade, Vector and Histogram. Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 8K HDR is perfect for film studios and broadcasters who need professional but affordable color accurate monitoring, while Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR also works with the latest 8K DisplayPort monitors. You also get an elegant design with color LCD for monitoring and control of settings!

As mentioned, thanks to SDI to DisplayPort support, this can be used with Apple's Pro Display XDR. It features Ethernet for use remotely via the internet, or you can use the included Mac software!

You can read more information, and find your nearest reseller at Blackmagic's website!