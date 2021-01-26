Source: StackCommerce
If you are sick of answering calls from machines, you might want to try RoboKiller. Available on iOS and Android, this app automatically blocks spam calls and text messages. Right now, you can get a two-year subscription for just $49.99.
Automated calls have become a major problem in recent years. If the wrong company gets hold of your number, you can find the phone ringing several times each day — and that's just ignoring the scammers.
RoboKiller acts as your personal assistant, intercepting spam calls in just 0.01 seconds. Depending on what settings you choose, the app will either hang up immediately or use an AI Answer Bot to waste the time of unwanted callers.
Rated at 4 stars on Google Play and 4.5 stars on the App Store, RoboKiller also checks every caller against a database of 500 million known scams. It even provides protection against spam text messages.
Just as importantly, you have the option to block or allow individual numbers.
Order today for just $49.99 to get two years of protection, worth $79.
