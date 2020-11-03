Apple is holding a special event next week and Bloomberg reported yesterday that the company is working on three new Apple silicon Macs. But in an update to that article, it now seems that there's a chance just two will see the light of day next week.

Apple is said to have 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices in the works, with all packing Apple silicon inside. But it seems that the two 13-inch machines are closer to being ready than the larger one, according to Bloomberg.

Apple and overseas suppliers are ramping up production of three Mac laptops with Apple processors: new 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a new 13-inch MacBook Air, according to people familiar with the matter. Foxconn, known also as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is assembling the two smaller laptops, while Quanta Computer Inc. is building the larger MacBook Pro. The smaller models are further ahead in production and at least those two laptops will be shown at next week's event. Beyond the processor switch, the devices won't have significant design changes.

This would also match what Twitter leaker @L0vetodream said yesterday, suggesting that two 13-inch notebooks are coming.

Either way, we're only going to have to wait for a week before we find out.