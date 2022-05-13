What you need to know
- Another report says USB-C could be coming to iPhone.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is testing the feature for 2023.
- It is also working on an adapter for old Lightning accessories.
Apple is indeed working on a USB-C iPhone 15 for 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
A new report Friday states:
Apple Inc. is testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector, according to people with knowledge of the situation, a move that could help the company conform with looming European regulations.
In addition to testing models with a USB-C port in recent months, Apple is working on an adapter that would let future iPhones work with accessories designed for the current Lightning connector, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
According to Gurman, the feature could debut in 2023, with the iPhone 14 expected to retain the Lightning connector of Apple's recent best iPhones including the iPhone 13.
Gurman says the move would streamline Apple's main products like iPad and Mac, but would create confusion and difficulty for some customers, as many accessories now use Lightning.
