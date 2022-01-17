I see the Apple Watch as a fashion statement as much as a functional accessory, and the way I wear it, it really is. I reserve my sport band strictly for sports; the rest of the time my Apple Watch is adapted to match my outfit. I've even been known to change my watch face to fit the occasion at hand. Surprisingly enough, despite my watch band habit, the Bluebonnet was my first experience with a genuine leather watch band, and it has become a regular part of my (and my husband's) wardrobe. I've had the privilege of trying out three of Bluebonnet's fine leather Apple Watch bands, and I gave two of them to my husband who was sadly lacking in the Apple Watch band department. He's even more satisfied than I am, because the black leather band looks beautiful against his Space Black watch case. Neither one of us has ever owned a genuine leather watch band before, and it certainly adds a luxurious element to the techy look of the Apple Watch. Leather bands do have a drawback, however, so let's get into the details.

Bluebonnet Leather Apple Watch Band: Price and availability

You'll only find Bluebonnet Apple Watch Bands in two places⁠ — Nordstrom and the official Bluebonnet website. There are currently three models to choose from, and they are priced from $65 to $89. Each band is available for every size of Apple Watch, and they come in three different shades of leather. Bluebonnet Leather Apple Watch Band: Luxury with a touch of cerulean

The Bluebonnet brand is built around quality leather. All of its products are made from fine leather, so it's no surprise that the Apple Watch band is beautifully crafted from some of the softest leather I've ever felt. It's supple and velvety to the touch, and the fine grain leather looks just as good as it feels. Once I saw and felt the quality of the leather, I became curious as to its origins. It turns out that the Executive Leather Watch Band (my favorite) is made from French barénia calf leather, so that explains the silky soft feel. Like all genuine leather, the band develops a unique patina over time. This is already evident in the places where the band bends around my wrist. This is expected and I like the look of aged leather; it almost tells a story. I am looking forward to seeing how the patina develops over time, but this is something to keep in mind if you expect your leather watch band to always look brand new. That is simply not the nature of genuine leather.

For craftsmanship, I've rarely seen better. The stitching is perfect and the polished silver hardware is built to last.

Leather goes with almost everything, so I can wear these watch bands with both casual and elegant clothes. They look just as good against an evening gown as they do with street casual wear. When I first saw the watch bands online, I thought the bright blue details seemed a little loud, but once you have the watch band on, they fit in surprisingly well. They give it a stylish, unique appeal that sets the band apart from other boring, plain leather bands. For craftsmanship, I've rarely seen better. The stitching is perfect and the polished silver hardware is built to last. I couldn't find any flaws in the craftsmanship; the watch band is flexible and it works perfectly for installation, closure, and opening. This kind of soft leather does mark easily, which is something I'll go into below. Bluebonnet Leather Apple Watch Band: Handle with care

Anytime you have leather of this high quality and silky-soft texture, you're going to see that it marks easily. I can mark the Bluebonnet leather bands easily with a fingernail. Granted, leather is self-healing, but if you scratch it deeply, you will scar the leather. This is all part of the beautiful patina that the leather develops over time, but if you take part in work or activities that are super rough on your Apple Watch, I would leave the Bluebonnet watch band at home. You wouldn't want a beautiful leather band that's covered in scratches. One other thing, and it's not a complaint really, is that I would love to see a few other clasp options for the Bluebonnet watch bands. They come in three shade of leather, but only with silver clasps. I have a silver Apple Watch and my husband has a Space Black case, so they both look fine alongside the silver hardware; a gold Apple Watch might not, however. If I had a gold watch, I would certainly prefer a gold clasp option, so maybe this is something Bluebonnet could add in the future. Bluebonnet Leather Apple Watch Band: Competition

I've looked all over the interweb, but I haven't found a genuine leather Apple Watch band with anywhere near the same level of quality and craftsmanship as the Bluebonnet that's available in a similar price range. The closest thing I've seen is the Hermès Fauve Barénia Leather Band. Like the Bluebonnet, this band is made from fine barénia calf leather out of France. But it's also $250 more expensive! For any watch band that's under $100, you won't find one of the same quality as the Bluebonnet. Bluebonnet Leather Apple Watch Band: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You appreciate fine quality and craftsmanship.

You're looking for genuine leather that's soft and supple.

You need a classy Apple Watch band that looks good with formal and professional wear. You shouldn't buy this if... You're very rough on your Apple Watch.

You have a gold Apple Watch. 4.5 out of 5 The Bluebonnet Leather Apple Watch Band is an elegant combination of top-quality materials, excellent craftsmanship, and stylish aesthetic. This is the band that will take your Apple Watch from mundane to exceptional. It feels buttery soft to the touch, and you barely feel the supple leather on your wrist. Every stitch and seam is immaculate; this watch band looks like it's worth hundreds of dollars. I have been truly impressed with Bluebonnet's line of watch bands, and so has my husband. I plan to try some of their other products very soon.