What you need to know
- A new report says both the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 'Pro' models are getting LiDAR.
- That's according to Fast Company.
- First featured in the 2020 iPad Pro, it could assist with camera improvements to aspects such as autofocus and subject detection.
A new report from Fast Company says that both the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 'Pro' models will get LiDAR scanners.
This year's iPhones will get the same kind of Sony lidar depth camera that Apple put in the 2020 iPad Pro it released in March, a source with knowledge of the company's plans has told Fast Company.
Fast Company says the technology will be made by Sony and will improve the camera's autofocus and its ability to differentiate between background and foreground objects for Portrait mode. It also has augmented reality applications.
Whilst the jury was out on just exactly which iPhones would get LiDAR, Fast Company says both Apple's iPhone 12 'Pro' models will get the treatment:
At the top of the line, a number of reports say, are two Pro-tier phones—a 6.1-inch device likely called the iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.5-inch device likely called the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It's these high-end devices that will feature the new lidar system, our source says.
A recent DigiTimes report suggested this a few days ago and recent leaked footage of the iPhone 12 also showed LiDAR options within the Settings app on iOS.
As early as April 30, Jon Prosser stated that the two 'Pro' versions of the iPhone 12 would feature LiDAR as well as a triple-lens camera system. Prosser says the starting price of the 6.1-inch device will be $999, with the price of Pro Max version $1,099.
