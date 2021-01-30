Mario's not alone on this journey for cat-themed power-ups, however. In Bowser's Fury, Mario is joined by none other than Bowser Jr., the son of the nefarious King Koopa. But what can Bowser Jr. do exactly and how does he help? A lot, actually. Here's everything Bowser Jr. can do.

The upcoming re-release of Super Mario 3D World comes with a variety of new changes from the Wii U version. One major difference is in the title: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury . It brings the Wii U's premiere Mario to the Nintendo Switch , as well as a brand new adventure titled Bowser's Fury . In Bowser's Fury, Mario is transported to Lake Lapcat, a beautiful island getaway complete with calm waters, friendly residents, and plenty of sunshine — that is, until Fury Bowser shows up, bringing all kinds of destruction in his wake. It's up to Mario to find the Cat Shines so that he can activate the Giga Bell. Only then will he be able to go up against Bowser.

Bowser Jr. has been a heel most of his life, just like his father, Bowser. But in Bowser's Fury, he has no choice but to enlist the help of Mario. Bowser Jr. comes equipped with his clown car and his magical paintbrush, a tool he used prominently in Super Mario Sunshine. Bowser Jr. can assist Mario in various ways, including collecting spare coins, attacking enemies, and holding onto Mario's power-ups. He can also uncover secrets by slapping graffiti over certain spots. There are also Bowser Blocks hidden across the islands that can only be destroyed with Bowser Jr.'s help, and you can have Bowser Jr. attack on command by using the Bowser Jr. amiibo.

While Bowser Jr. can help Mario, players who don't want the assistance can toggle an option in the menu that will limit how intrusive Bowser Jr. will be. So, if you'd rather fight enemies by yourself or collect coins at your own leisure, you can set him to get out of the way. You can't get rid of him entirely though, so get comfortable seeing the kid Koopa floating around.

If you have a spare of the best Nintendo Switch controllers laying around, you can have someone else play as Bowser Jr. instead. The second player can't do too much, but can still attack and help Mario all the same. Think of it as similar to the co-op found in Super Mario Odyssey. It's also local multiplayer only, but remember you can still go online while playing Super Mario 3D World.

Bowser's Fury Bowser Jr.: Rivals become pals

Bowser Jr. joining Mario on a new adventure is exciting, and it's a welcome addition to Super Mario 3D World. With new modes, quality of life changes, and Bowser's Fury, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser is sure to entertain new players as well as those who last played Super Mario 3D World on the Wii U. Be sure to preorder the game so you can play it first when it launches on the Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021.