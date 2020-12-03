Apple might be forced to put a wall charger into the box of every iPhone it sells in Brazil after a consumer protection agency declared it to be an "essential" component.

Public agency Procon-SP first reached out to Apple in October to get clarification on the reason for removing the power adapter from iPhone boxes and the predictable response doesn't hold much weight for the Brazilians. Apple says that it can reduce the amount of waste created by chargers that are never used while also reducing the size of packaging that needs to be transported.

That's an argument that some haven't bought, and a press release by Procon-SP is having none of it, either.

Procon-SP understands that when buying a new device, the consumer expects that not only the iPhone will perform better, but also the power adapter (faster and safer charging the device); remembering that the device is an essential part for the use of the product. Apple does not demonstrate in its response that the use of old adapters cannot compromise the charging process and safety of the procedure, nor that the use of third-party chargers will not be used as a refusal for eventual repair of the product during the legal or contractual warranty.

Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP, now says that Apple will be "reviewed" and if it's found to break local consumer protection law, it'll b defined.