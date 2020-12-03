What you need to know
- Apple might be forced to ship new iPhones with a charger when they're sold in Brazil.
- Apple stopped putting chargers in the boxes when it announced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in October.
Apple might be forced to put a wall charger into the box of every iPhone it sells in Brazil after a consumer protection agency declared it to be an "essential" component.
Public agency Procon-SP first reached out to Apple in October to get clarification on the reason for removing the power adapter from iPhone boxes and the predictable response doesn't hold much weight for the Brazilians. Apple says that it can reduce the amount of waste created by chargers that are never used while also reducing the size of packaging that needs to be transported.
That's an argument that some haven't bought, and a press release by Procon-SP is having none of it, either.
Procon-SP understands that when buying a new device, the consumer expects that not only the iPhone will perform better, but also the power adapter (faster and safer charging the device); remembering that the device is an essential part for the use of the product.
Apple does not demonstrate in its response that the use of old adapters cannot compromise the charging process and safety of the procedure, nor that the use of third-party chargers will not be used as a refusal for eventual repair of the product during the legal or contractual warranty.
Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP, now says that Apple will be "reviewed" and if it's found to break local consumer protection law, it'll b defined.
Apple VP Deirdre O’Brien talks adjusting Apple Retail during the pandemic
O'Brien talked about the company's experience in adapting its business to the pandemic at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech virtual conference.
Julianna Margulies, star of 'The Good Wife,' signs on to 'The Morning Show'
Margulies, who has earned nominations for 10 Emmy Awards and 12 Golden Globe Awards, will star alongside Witherspoon and Aniston.
Cast your vote for the best products of the year for the Future Tech Awards
We’re asking iMore readers, to vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations at the Future Tech Awards.
Swim with your iPhone 12 without a worry about that warranty
You don't want to take any chance of compromising your iPhone 12's warranty. Since water damage is not covered by the warranty, provide extra water protection with a waterproof case and indulge in all the underwater photography you like.