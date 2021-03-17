Coffee aficionados are very particular about what we drink. Some more than others, admittedly. But we all agree that the more information we have about our coffee the better the taste. Brew Timer has been making it easier to track the coffee-making process for a good while now and a new update makes it better than ever.

Available as a free update to existing users, Brew Timer 1.16 adds a couple of new features and improves existing ones all with the aim of giving coffee fans the opportunity to enjoy the very best cup they can.

Starting us off, we have 21 new grinders that have now been added to the app. You can add your own grinder if yours isn't there, but I'm told there's a very good chance it will be.