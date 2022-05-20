What you need to know
- Brew Timer is a great coffee app for your iPhone and it has new features thanks to a big update.
- New features make it easier to learn about a new coffee using the information you gathered from previous ones.
Brew Timer, an app for your iPhone that helps you track and then make coffees using information from the roaster, has a new update that's designed to help make it better than ever. The new update includes a number of changes including the ability to more easily search for coffee.
Making coffee is as much art as it is science, but that science part can come in handy when you're looking to start a new bag of coffee for the first time. Brew Timer now makes it easier for coffee drinkers to learn from their other brews, giving them a head start.
When dialing in new beans, it's helpful to learn from your past brews. Now with Brew Timer it's also easy. First, use the brand new Coffee Search to find a similar coffee. Every coffee is fully searchable across any dimension — country, process, roaster, you name it.
Once you find a similar coffee, you can use it to pick a good starting point for your new beans. Just tap the new book icon in the top right to view the full list of associated journal entries. If you just want the high-level picture, Brew Timer gives you a summary of your settings right at the top.
Another improvement is the addition of a new coffee picker. With some coffee roasters coloring their bags based on each roast, Brew Timer now lets people dial that into the app and their coffee entries for the first time — all by using the iPhone's camera.
Coffee roasters often choose a distinct color for each bag of coffee. Now you can use the same colors in Brew Timer! To make it easy, you can even use your camera to pick a color straight from the bag! Tap the palette icon (to the right of the coffee's name) while editing a coffee to get started.
There are a ton of smaller improvements as well, not to mention Brew Timer Labs changes that gives people the chance to test out a new design and other experimental changes.
The new update is available in the App Store now and is a free download for existing users. Everyone else can download it now for just $2.99. Brew Timer is one of the best iPhone apps for coffee lovers and well worth checking out.
