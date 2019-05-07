Protecting our information and identity online is paramount in our world where online activity is become more and more prevalent as time goes on. Whether that information is a credit card number, banking information, or even your search history, you don't want anyone being able to track your browsing habits — both for safety and simple privacy. But the normal internet connection you get from your service provider isn't as secure as some people would like.

A VPN is your solution to keeping your online habits private. Using a "virtual private network," you get the functionality, security, and management that the VPN service provides in order to keep safe and discreet online. VPNs aren't just for privacy; you can use local VPNs in order to get resident online pricing for things like flights, hotels, and more.