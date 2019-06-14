It's time we finally take tablets a bit more seriously, and the Brydge Pro for iPad Pro could be the catalyst. After months of being on pre-order, the Brydge Pro for iPad Pro is in-stock and ready to bring a new level of productivity to your device, priced at $149.99 and $169.99 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively.
The Brydge Pro is a classy keyboard available in space gray or silver that seamlessly secures your iPad Pro in its hinges, transforming the combo into something more akin to a MacBook than an iPad. It's fully versatile though, so you can use it like a laptop when you need to finish some work, or use it to prop up your tablet when you're ready to wind down and binge Netflix. It even comes with a snap-on magnetic cover for the back of your iPad Pro to keep it protected.
Get To Work
Brydge Pro for iPad Pro
The Brydge Pro puts the 'pro' in productivity; combining it with your iPad Pro lets you start using your tablet like a MacBook, and it'll look just like one too.
Starting at $149.99
In our review of the Brydge Pro from this past April, we remarked on its sturdy design that's nearly impeccably close to the look of the MacBook, as well as its USB-C port that allows you to charge with the same cable your iPad Pro uses. To learn more about the intricacies of this product and why it received 4 out of 5 stars, be sure to check out the full breakdown.
There's no more waiting required. Both sizes of the Brydge Pro for iPad Pro in silver and space gray are now available for shipping via Brydge's website and Amazon starting at $149.99.
