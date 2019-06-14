It's time we finally take tablets a bit more seriously, and the Brydge Pro for iPad Pro could be the catalyst. After months of being on pre-order, the Brydge Pro for iPad Pro is in-stock and ready to bring a new level of productivity to your device, priced at $149.99 and $169.99 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively.

The Brydge Pro is a classy keyboard available in space gray or silver that seamlessly secures your iPad Pro in its hinges, transforming the combo into something more akin to a MacBook than an iPad. It's fully versatile though, so you can use it like a laptop when you need to finish some work, or use it to prop up your tablet when you're ready to wind down and binge Netflix. It even comes with a snap-on magnetic cover for the back of your iPad Pro to keep it protected.