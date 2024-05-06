Blink and you'll miss it — OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 announcement event tipped to take just 35 minutes
Don't expect a long event on Tuesday.
Apple is set to hold an online-only 'Let Loose' event tomorrow, and as the hours tick down we get ever closer to what is expected to be an iPad-laden announcement. New OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air 6 tablets are expected, but anyone hoping for a nice, long, involved announcement will probably be left disappointed.
That's according to a new report which claims that Apple's whole event might last just 35 minutes, giving Apple barely enough time to get through everything that it is expected to unveil. With four new iPads and at least two new accessories in the cards, CEO Tim Cook and co can be expected to stick to quite a pace to squeeze everything in.
With Apple updating its iPad lineup for the first time in more than a year, some might have expected more fanfare — but it now seems clear that Apple's new tablets won't get much stage time come Tuesday morning's event.
New iPads and more
This news comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter yesterday. Gurman says that while the event will "kick off a new era for the iPad," it is "expected to be about 35 minutes" in length. He suggests that despite the tight timeframe the event could also "clean up the confusing iPad lineup," giving Apple even less time to dive into the new tablets.
Notably, the iPad Pro was tipped to sport M4 chips for the first time, but that seems unlikely given the time limitations. Apple would surely want to dig into the details for any new chip announcement, and at 35 minutes, the event surely won't be long enough.
Alongside the new iPads Apple is also expected to debut the Apple Pencil and a new Apple Magic Keyboard. And all of that takes time that Apple might not have.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.