What you need to know
- Brydge has announced a keyboard case for the new 10.2-inch iPad.
- The keyboard case is made out of aluminum and features backlit keys.
- It'll be available in October for $130.
Logitech isn't the only company offering keyboard cases for Apple's new 10.2-inch iPad. Brydge, another popular accessory-maker, unveiled a keyboard case of its own on Monday, and it essentially turns the iPad into a MacBook.
The new Brydge 10.2 is made of high-grade aluminum and offers several features designed to make iPad users more productive:
- Superior typing experience - 1.2mm of key travel with the fell, sound and response you expect.
- Fast connectivity - Bluetooth 4.0 for fast pairing and lag-free typing.
- Up to 12-month rechargeable batter life - with integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.
- Versatility - a patented hinge, for quick and easy set-up, that provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180 degrees.
- iOS special function keys - a top row of function keys to turn on/off and adjust screen brightness, volume, player controls, home screen, Siri and quick lock.
- Backlit keys - 3 levels of backlit keys to provide the ultimate typing experience in lowlight conditions.
- Design - precision engineered out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum.
The Brydge 10.2 will be available in October in silver, space gray, and gold. The keyboard case retails for $130, which is more affordable than Apple's Smart Keyboard at $159.
New hotness
10.2-inch iPad
Apple's latest iPad is both cheap and powerful, and it features support for the company's Smart Keyboard. If you want to experience iPadOS, the 10.2-inch iPad is your cheapest and best option to see what it's all about.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.