A quick glance at the Mac Studio's shipping estimates and lead times indicates that some configurations of the device will not arrive for customers until June, with other cheaper options shipping in May.

The company announced the all-new Mac Studio earlier this week at its March 8 Peek Performance event, alongside the new Studio Display.

The new Mac Studio features Apple's M1 chip in either the Max or new Ultra configuration, offering customers up to 20 CPU cores, 64 GPU cores, 128GB of unified memory and as much as 8TB of SSD storage.

The Mac Studio is an expensive machine, starting at $1.999 for the Max version and $3,999 for the Ultra. It is also quite a niché product, aimed at studio professionals who need very high levels of processing power for high-intensity work in filmmaking, editing, music production, and design. Despite this, the Studio is already proving quite popular. Pre-orders opened on March 8 following the event, however, the Max version is shipping in early April, with the Ultra showing as late as May 3. And that's just the base models, if you're looking for a more customized machine with more GPU power, memory, or storage, then you'll be waiting an astonishing 10-12 weeks for your machine. That takes us all the way to June and the very real possibility that your Mac Studio might arrive after Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference, expected to take place that month as it has every year previously.

Apple's Mac Studio was announced alongside its new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and the exciting announcement that Major League Baseball is coming to Apple TV+.