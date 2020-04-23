Best Answer: So far, Nintendo hasn't released any official news regarding Lyle. He doesn't currently make any appearances in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it's possible that he could be added to the game in a future update.
Who is Lyle?
Lyle is an otter from previous Animal Crossing games who sold different kinds of insurance to the player. One of the most notable options was Lyle's Damage Insurance, which specifically covered forged artwork. That way, if a player purchased a fake, they'd still be able to make a bit of money back if they brought the fake to Lyle. Of course, some people wondered if Lyle was in on the scam to begin with.
Nintendo hasn't stated whether or not Lyle will be making an appearance in New Horizons. However, we wouldn't be surprised if he was added in a later update considering that Redd, the shady art dealer, recently came to the game with update 1.2.0. We'll keep our ear to the ground will update this section if we learn anything more about Lyle being in New Horizons.
Jolly Redd's Treasure Trawler
There's a character within the Animal Crossing universe named Redd. This fox is a scam artist who visits your New Horizons island with his boat. Players can board the ship and purchase iconic artwork from him. While some of his wares are the real deal, many of them are forgeries.
If the player purchases a fake in New Horizons, Blathers won't accept it into the museum's art gallery, and Timmy and Tommy will only pay a meager sum for it. This is a serious let down considering that the artwork typically costs thousands of Bells to purchase. It would be nice if Lyle or some other Insurance offer were on the table to protect players whenever they make a bad buy from Redd.
It's a buyer's market
It might just look like a simple island game, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players a taste of the real world with an aggressive stalk market, fluctuating store prices, and scam artists.
