Best Answer: Yes, you can use a Pro Controller with the Nintendo Switch Lite. While the Nintendo Switch Lite is solely dedicated for handheld mode, you can still use the same controller accessories for it, including the Pro Controller and separate pairs of Joy-Cons.

So I'm not bound to the built-in controllers on the Nintendo Switch Lite?

The Nintendo Switch Lite was built and optimized for handheld mode only, which is why the controllers are built-in and can't be removed like the Joy-Cons. The built-in controllers also don't support HD Rumble or have the IR Motion Cameras that are needed for motion controls.

However, the Switch Lite still has the same functionality as the regular Nintendo Switch when it comes to wireless controllers. You can connect to any wireless controller with the Switch Lite, including separate Joy-Cons or Pro Controllers. which is a requirement if you want to experience the HD Rumble or motion controls.

Does the Switch Lite come with separate Joy-Cons or Pro Controllers?

Unfortunately, no. The Pro Controller and Joy-Cons are sold separately at around $70 each.

Does the Switch Lite only play handheld games?

Nintendo has stated that the Switch Lite is designed for games that support handheld mode. However, if a game doesn't support handheld mode, it's still possible to play it with the Switch Lite. However, you will need to connect a compatible controller, such as Joy-Cons or the Pro Controller, in order to play these titles.

It's easy to tell when a game supports handheld mode. All you need to do is look for the "handheld mode" icon (it looks like a Nintendo Switch with attached Joy-Cons) on product packaging or Nintendo eShop listings.