Best answer: The Nintendo Switch Lite is designed as a handheld device first and cannot be connected to the TV. This is by design as the focus is on portability now instead of variety.

The focus of the Switch Lite is different

When Nintendo first announced the Nintendo Switch one of its main selling points was versatility. The idea of having a console you can play on your TV and you can take with you is a powerful one, but, it turns out, most people weren't using that versatility.

Nintendo has been gathering data on how we use our Nintendo Switches, and the overwhelming consensus is that the Switch is more fun when you play it in handheld mode. I think we all knew that to be the case, but Nintendo has taken it to heart and made the Switch Lite solely handheld.

It just won't fit

Not only is the hardware different on the Switch Lite, which stops you playing it on the TV, the Switch Lite itself no longer fits into the dock. Because the Switch Lite has a smaller screen — 5.5 inches, down from 6.2 inches on the Switch — and the controllers are integrated, so the footprint just doesn't match.

If you can imagine the original Nintendo Switch with one Joy-con missing, that's about the size of the Switch Lite, so even if it did have the right internals, it wouldn't fit in the Switch dock as it is now.

When can I have one?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is going to be available on September 20, 2019 for just $200. That's a $100 saving over the original Switch and on par with the Nintendo DS hardware it shurely replacing. Currently, you can preorder it at Best Buy or check it out on Amazon and it is available in three different colors; yellow, turqouise, and gray.