Best answer: Yes, you can replace the band on the Vivosmart HR, but it does require a special screwdriver in order to do so. Luckily Garmin sells a band kit that comes with that aforementioned screwdriver.
Garmin: Vivosmart HR Band Kit ($25)
Special tool required
Unlike other watches or activity trackers that have a simple pin system, the Vivosmart HR has four tiny screws that you'll need to unscrew in order to change the band. The most annoying thing about all of this is that the screwdriver you need to replace your band doesn't come in the box with your Vivosmart HR — you need to buy it separately.
Garmin sells a replacement band kit for the Vivosmart HR that comes with a band, new screws, and the screwdriver you need to make the replacement, and its the easiest way to ensure you get the correct tools to perform the job. It's only $25, so you won't be breaking the bank, and you can continue to buy bands as you see fit.
How to replace the band on the Vivosmart HR
As far as the band replacement goes, it's not an overly complicated process once you have the right tools. The video below by Garmin goes through the process step by step.
Third-party bands
Once you have the right tools for the job, you don't have to stick with the basic band that Garmin sells, you can branch out into other bands if you like. With metal, leather, and other silicone options out there, you can find the one that fits you best!
Our pick
Vivosmart HR Band Kit
Straight from the source
If you're looking to replace your band, getting the Vivosmart HR Band Kit straight from Garmin is your best bet to ensure you have the right tools for the job. You'll need the screwdriver included in this kit to swap any bands in and out, so even if you want to get third-party bands later, getting this kit first is still the best option
