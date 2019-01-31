Best answer: Yes, you can replace the band on the Vivosmart HR, but it does require a special screwdriver in order to do so. Luckily Garmin sells a band kit that comes with that aforementioned screwdriver.

Special tool required

Unlike other watches or activity trackers that have a simple pin system, the Vivosmart HR has four tiny screws that you'll need to unscrew in order to change the band. The most annoying thing about all of this is that the screwdriver you need to replace your band doesn't come in the box with your Vivosmart HR — you need to buy it separately.

Garmin sells a replacement band kit for the Vivosmart HR that comes with a band, new screws, and the screwdriver you need to make the replacement, and its the easiest way to ensure you get the correct tools to perform the job. It's only $25, so you won't be breaking the bank, and you can continue to buy bands as you see fit.

How to replace the band on the Vivosmart HR

As far as the band replacement goes, it's not an overly complicated process once you have the right tools. The video below by Garmin goes through the process step by step.