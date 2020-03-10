Best answer: It's unclear whether characters can die in Animal Crossing: New Horizons at this time, but Nintendo has confirmed that you can get stung or worse by wasps, spiders, or scorpions on the island. In past games, players simply passed out and woke up at home. However, the addition of a mysterious gravestone in the Nintendo Direct may indicate a more permanent end. Paradise your way: Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($60 at Amazon)

A touch of dark in a lighthearted game The Animal Crossing series has always been low-key and happy-go-lucky. Players typically just go about their day doing chores for their neighbors, hunting for insects, or fishing off the shores trying to forget the amount of Bells they owe. While there have been a few spooky elements over the years, like the Wisp character, perma-death has never been a worry. However, the Nintendo Direct indicated that things might be a little more dangerous in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

While the late-night stroll may mean encountering a wisp in the night, the real danger lies with bugs. On this underdeveloped island, it's possible to encounter the likes of wasps, scorpions, and tarantulas. As dangerous as these creatures sound, the likelihood that you'll experience perma-death is pretty slim. In past Animal Crossing games, if a player is stung or bitten, two things happen: your avatar has a bump and needs medicine, or you may pass out and wake up in your home. Neither situation has you pushing up daisies, so though the "or worse" part of the Nintendo Direct presentation sounds ominous, you probably don't have to worry. But what about that gravestone?

If you have eagle eyes, you may have spotted something... unusual for the typically cheerful landscape Animal Crossing is known for during the Nintendo Direct. Players spotted an undeniable gravestone surrounded by flowers. While we're not sure what this somber image could mean, that hasn't stopped the fan-base from throwing out theories. One theory is that the stone might be the final resting place of a popular Animal Crossing character that may have passed, such as Joan the Turnip seller or Tortimer the former mayor. A separate theory is that the gravestone may be representative of where a player has died during the game. My theories, however, are a bit more boring. It could be possible that the gravestones are simply a decoration players can include if they wish. It could also serve as a memorial for someone in the company or who worked on the game. Unfortunately, right now, all we can do is guess. Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives on March 20, 2020.