Best answer: Nope. The Fitbit Charge 3 doesn't have a built-in mic or speakers, so you can't make phone calls. You can, however, see notifications for your incoming calls then address those notifications from your smartphone. If you're looking for a watch that'll allow you to answer and make calls from your wrist, you might want to look into an Apple Watch.
You can't make or take calls on the Charge 3 but…
The thing is, the Fitbit Charge 3 is essentially a fitness tracker with some basic smart functionality tossed in — it's not actually a smartwatch. However, while you can't make calls directly from the device, it does offer a lot of great features. It offers the usual fitness features, including all-day activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and automatic exercise recognition. Fitbit has also equipped the Charge 3 with personalized guided breathing sessions and a female health tracker. Additionally, it's water-resistant and boasts an impressive multi-day battery life. As we previously mentioned, it also shows you notifications from your connected smartphone.
With that said, if you're looking for a device geared toward helping you along your fitness journey then the Charge 3 is perfect. However, if you need the ability to make and receive calls from your wrists then there's always the Apple Watch.
Why the Apple Watch?
The Apple Watch offers everything the Charge 3 does and it allows you to make and receive calls directly from the device. With the cellular version of the watch, you can even leave your phone at home while hitting the gym or going for your daily run without missing a beat from your phone. The latest version, the Apple Watch Series 4, is a bit more expensive than the Charge 3 but there are a couple of cheaper options available, including older models and refurbished models.
