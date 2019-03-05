Best answer: Nope. The Fitbit Charge 3 doesn't have a built-in mic or speakers, so you can't make phone calls. You can, however, see notifications for your incoming calls then address those notifications from your smartphone. If you're looking for a watch that'll allow you to answer and make calls from your wrist, you might want to look into an Apple Watch.

You can't make or take calls on the Charge 3 but…

The thing is, the Fitbit Charge 3 is essentially a fitness tracker with some basic smart functionality tossed in — it's not actually a smartwatch. However, while you can't make calls directly from the device, it does offer a lot of great features. It offers the usual fitness features, including all-day activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and automatic exercise recognition. Fitbit has also equipped the Charge 3 with personalized guided breathing sessions and a female health tracker. Additionally, it's water-resistant and boasts an impressive multi-day battery life. As we previously mentioned, it also shows you notifications from your connected smartphone.

With that said, if you're looking for a device geared toward helping you along your fitness journey then the Charge 3 is perfect. However, if you need the ability to make and receive calls from your wrists then there's always the Apple Watch.

Why the Apple Watch?