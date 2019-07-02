Best answer: No. You can't make phone calls on the Fitbit Versa Lite, but you can accept or decline calls if your iPhone is nearby.

Notifications but not calls

You can connect the Versa Lite to your smartphone; you'll receive notifications for texts, phone calls, and all kinds of app alerts on your wrist. The Fitbit Versa Lite does not, however, have a microphone or a speaker. That means you can't take a phone call directly on the Versa Lite.

If you want to be able to make and take phone calls directly from your wrist like Dick Tracy, then the Apple Watch is what you need.

If you have an iPhone, you can use the Versa Lite to accept or decline an incoming phone call, but you'll have to talk on the iPhone itself. This feature is not available to Android users at this time.

If you want to be able to make and take phone calls directly from your wrist like Dick Tracy, then the Apple Watch is what you need. There are two ways to go: Apple Watch GPS or Apple Watch GPS + Cellular.

The GPS-only watch has GPS that works independently from the iPhone, but no cellular service. That means that you can make and take phone calls on the Apple Watch as long as your iPhone is within Bluetooth range, about 20 feet.

If you want total freedom, then you'll need to go for the Apple Watch GPS + Cellular. You can go for a run, a swim, or to the office with your Apple Watch and leave your iPhone at home. Since it has cellular service, you can make and take phone calls on the Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby. Keep in mind that if you want that cellular service, you do have to pay monthly for it. Check with your carrier, but it's usually around $10-15 per month.

Why get the Fitbit Versa LIte?

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a capable smartwatch with a host of health and fitness features. It tracks your steps, calorie burned, exercise, sleep, menstrual and fertility cycles, and heart rate. You'll get detailed information about your workouts, and can choose from over 15 different types of exercise. The built-in GPS means you get real-time pace and distance information on your runs and more. It boasts a four day battery life so you can wear it around the clock.

So even though you can't make phone calls on it, it's still a solid fitness tracker with a lot of features. It's just not a smartwatch.