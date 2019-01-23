Best answer: No. You can get notifications for calls you are receiving, but you can't answer those calls or place new ones. To do that, you're going to want a smartwatch like the Apple Watch.
- Amazon: Garmin Vivosmart HR ($80)
- Apple: Apple Watch Series 4 ($399)
You can't make or take calls on the Vivosmart HR
While it's a capable fitness tracker, the Garmin Vivosmart HR doesn't have much in the way of smart functionality. While it does notify you if you're receiving a call, you can't actually answer that call on your Vivosmart HR. Instead, you'll need to pull out your phone, which for some people might defeat the purpose of wanting to go hands-free while exercising.
This is similar to other fitness trackers. Even when those allow you to "answer" calls from your tracker, you still need to take your phone out of your pocket to actually participate in the call. If you need this feature, you'll have to go one step further.
To take or make calls from your wrist, you'll need a decent smartwatch
If taking or making phone calls from your wrist is an important feature for you, you'll want to get a full-blown smartwatch like the Apple Watch. Not only does it have fitness tracking functionality like the Vivosmart, but it also lets you place and receive phone calls directly on the watch. Thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker, you can have an entire conversation while speaking at your wrist.
No calls
Garmin Vivosmart HR
A small, capable fitness tracker
While you can't reply to notifications on it, the Vivosmart HR is still a capable fitness tracker. It's just not really capable of much else.
Phone in pocket
Apple Watch Series 4
It makes calls and tracks your health
A smartwatch with extensive fitness tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch also lets you do things like make and receive phone calls, send and receive texts, and listen to music without taking your iPhone out of your pocket.
