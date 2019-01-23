Best answer: No. You can get notifications for calls you are receiving, but you can't answer those calls or place new ones. To do that, you're going to want a smartwatch like the Apple Watch.

You can't make or take calls on the Vivosmart HR

While it's a capable fitness tracker, the Garmin Vivosmart HR doesn't have much in the way of smart functionality. While it does notify you if you're receiving a call, you can't actually answer that call on your Vivosmart HR. Instead, you'll need to pull out your phone, which for some people might defeat the purpose of wanting to go hands-free while exercising.

This is similar to other fitness trackers. Even when those allow you to "answer" calls from your tracker, you still need to take your phone out of your pocket to actually participate in the call. If you need this feature, you'll have to go one step further.

To take or make calls from your wrist, you'll need a decent smartwatch