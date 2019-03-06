Best answer: No, the Fitbit Charge 3 seems to be a bit anti-music. The device doesn't have a built-in speaker, so you simply can't play music. It also doesn't allow you to connect and play your music via Bluetooth or even control the music being played on your smartphone. If you want to listen to music on your Fitbit, go with the Versa.
Not as smart as a smartwatch
If you're considering a Fitbit Charge 3, it's important to keep in mind that the device is an advanced fitness tracker and not actually a smartwatch. So while the device comes equipped with everything you need to track your fitness stats and even has basic smartwatch functionality (it can receive notifications, for example), it doesn't offer everything a smartwatch does. The Fitbit Charge 3 doesn't allow wearers to make or receive phone calls directly from the device nor does it allow users to play, store, or control music.
Still, it is a solid device for what it is. The Charge 3 boasts a 7-day battery life, a sleek design, and countless trackers to help you better understand how your body works, so you can get healthier. However, if not being able to play music is a deal-breaker for you, the Fitbit Versa might be a better option.
Why the Versa?
If you were considering the Charge 3, it's possible you're already a fan of the Fitbit line, so why not keep it in the family while getting all the features you need?
Unlike the Charge 3, the Fitbit Versa is a smartwatch that offers a number of features not found on the Charge 3, including phone-free music. The Versa allows users to store and play over 300 songs directly from the device, plus the option to download Pandora stations or Deezer playlists. It also has Bluetooth, which allows users to connect and listen to tracks using their favorite compatible headphones. You can even control your music directly on the watch by using the built-in music controls.
