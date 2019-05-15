Best answer: Yes, the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 comes with a user-replaceable battery. It promises 1 year of battery life without having to worry about recharging, but what happens after that? Fortunately, the replacement process is simple and quick.
- Disney activity Tracker: Vivofit jr. 2 ($50 at Amazon)
- Coin battery (2 pack): Sony CR1632 ($5 at Amazon)
- Track your data: Vivofit jr. app (Free at App Store)
No more recharging
As adults, we accept the fact that our electronic devices eventually run out of battery and need to be recharged. Children might not be as understanding or as patient, which is probably why Garmin chose to equip the Vivofit jr. 2 with a replaceable coin battery, no charging required.
That's right. Your child will never have to take off their tracker and wait for it to charge between uses. The device comes with a CR1632 coin battery that's estimated to last for at least 1 year. Keep in mind that this estimate is based on typical use. The exact battery life for each device can vary depending on individual usage. If your tracker is no longer turning on and it hasn't been damaged, it's probably time to replace the battery.
Replacing the battery
-
Start by removing the device from the band.
- You'll need a small Phillips screwdriver to remove the four screws on the back of the device.
-
After removing the screws, remove the rear case and battery.
- Next, insert the new battery with the negative side facing the inside of the front cover.
- Make sure the gasket is not damaged and is fully seated in the rear case.
- Replace the rear case and the four screws, making be sure they are tightened equally and firmly.
-
Reinsert the device back into the band by stretching the material around the device. The arrow on the device should be aligned with the arrow on the band.
When the time comes to replace the coin battery in your child's tracker, you'll be pleased to learn that you can find these just about anywhere. Whether you choose to swing by the drug store or order it online, it shouldn't cost you more than a few bucks.
There are some important points to remember when you replace the battery. First, this might be a swim-friendly activity tracker, but you should not immerse or expose the battery to water or any other liquids. Additionally, you should not leave it exposed to direct sunlight or a heat source.
One year of battery life
Disney Minnie Mouse activity tracker
No charging necessary
This swim-friendly device tracks steps, sleep and 60 minutes of daily recommended activity. Parents can assign chores and reminders from the Vivofit jr. app. The battery will last for at least a year before you need to replace it, no charging necessary!
Coin battery replacement
Sony CR1632 coin cell battery
Bring it back to life
You can get two coin cell batteries for just a few dollars. If you want to stock up, there are larger packs available as well. Your child's tracker will be set for many years to come.
Start tracking today
Vivofit jr. app
Data for days
When it comes to tracking your child's activity and other data, you'll love the Vivofit jr. app. Simply download it for free to your smartphone or tablet, pair it to your child's device, and start tracking.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.