Best answer: Yes, the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 comes with a user-replaceable battery. It promises 1 year of battery life without having to worry about recharging, but what happens after that? Fortunately, the replacement process is simple and quick.

No more recharging

As adults, we accept the fact that our electronic devices eventually run out of battery and need to be recharged. Children might not be as understanding or as patient, which is probably why Garmin chose to equip the Vivofit jr. 2 with a replaceable coin battery, no charging required.

That's right. Your child will never have to take off their tracker and wait for it to charge between uses. The device comes with a CR1632 coin battery that's estimated to last for at least 1 year. Keep in mind that this estimate is based on typical use. The exact battery life for each device can vary depending on individual usage. If your tracker is no longer turning on and it hasn't been damaged, it's probably time to replace the battery.

Replacing the battery

Start by removing the device from the band. You'll need a small Phillips screwdriver to remove the four screws on the back of the device. After removing the screws, remove the rear case and battery. Next, insert the new battery with the negative side facing the inside of the front cover. Make sure the gasket is not damaged and is fully seated in the rear case. Replace the rear case and the four screws, making be sure they are tightened equally and firmly. Reinsert the device back into the band by stretching the material around the device. The arrow on the device should be aligned with the arrow on the band.

When the time comes to replace the coin battery in your child's tracker, you'll be pleased to learn that you can find these just about anywhere. Whether you choose to swing by the drug store or order it online, it shouldn't cost you more than a few bucks.

There are some important points to remember when you replace the battery. First, this might be a swim-friendly activity tracker, but you should not immerse or expose the battery to water or any other liquids. Additionally, you should not leave it exposed to direct sunlight or a heat source.