Best Answer: No. This is due to the fact that the Alta HR is only water resistant; it is not waterproof. The Alta HR is only able to withstand rain, splashes, and sweat. Fitbit recommends removing the Alta HR before users go for a swim or hop in the shower. In the case that the Alta HR does get wet, users should remove the tracker immediately and dry out the band completely before placing it back on the wrist.
But isn't this thing meant to be worn 24/7 with the tracking?
Yes, the Alta HR is meant to keep track of your activity, such as steps, calories, heart rate, and even sleep. It's an odd decision by the company to not make the Alta HR waterproof, as many would like to know their heart rate during an intense activity such as swimming.
Despite this questionable decision, we do not recommend trying to go on a swim with the Alta HR anyways. Since it is not meant to get wet, you will risk it not working after the swim.
Putting the Alta HR on the charger while swimming or showering would be a good time to recharge it.
Ok, but my main form of exercise is swimming. Is there a Fitbit that can go for a swim?
There are several Fitbit trackers that are able to handle being submerged in water. While the Alta HR is not one of them, you have the following options:
- Fitbit Charge 3
- Fitbit Flex 2
- Fitbit Versa
- Fitbit Ionic
The Charge 3 is technically not waterproof, but it is water resistant for up to 50 meters. So you can take it for a swim if it's not too deep.
The Flex 2 is a simple fitness tracker that is also waterproof and can even withstand both chlorine and salt. It's your best bet if you strictly want something for swimming.
The Versa and Ionic are both smartwatches and they're both waterproof, so you can safely take them into the water with you. The biggest differences between the Versa and Ionic are their appearances, and the Ionic has built-in GPS while the Versa needs your phone nearby for GPS.
