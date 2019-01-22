Best answer: The Garmin Vivosmart HR is water resistant, so you can swim with it, but it doesn't track your swimming actives. If you want a tracker that will record swimming sessions, you'll want Garmin's Vivosmart 4.
- Amazon: Garmin Vivosmart 4 ($100)
- Amazon: Garmin Vivosmart HR ($80)
The Garmin Vivosmart HR will not track your swimming
The Vivosmart HR is water resistant and will survive a plunge into shallow water, like a swimming pool, if you choose to take it in with you. The Garmin website mentions that it has a 5 ATM rating, capable of withstanding the pressure in up to 50 meters of water, so it's perfect for most pools.
However, this fitness tracker isn't equipped to track your swimming activities and workouts. There's not a swimming workout category on the tracker, and users who have tried to use it to track swimming have reported a number of problems with doing so.
The Garmin Vivosmart HR is still a good tracker if you generally stick to solid ground for your fitness, but if you're a dedicated swimmer that wants to track your sessions, you'll probably want something else. Luckily, Garmin has you covered.
The Garmin Vivosmart 4 does track swimming
If you want swim tracking, you can spend as little as $20 more than you would on the Vivosmart HR and get the newer version: the Garmin Vivosmart 4. Like the Vivosmart HR, it's water-resistant enough to go with you on a swim. Unlike the HR, the Vivosmart 4 can actually track your swimming activity and log it in Garmin's fitness app on your phone.
The Vivosmart 4 also has more advanced tracking than the Vivosmart HR. It has a built-in blood oxygen sensor and can track stress, relaxation, breathing, and more.
Our pick
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Newer than the Vivosmart HR and will track your swimming
Garmin's Vivosmart 4 is a newer fitness tracker with more advanced tracking than the Vivosmart HR, and it will log your swimming activity. It's also available in a few more colors.
No swim tracking
Garmin Vivosmart HR
Can go in the water, but won't track your swimming
If you don't do a lot of swimming, or at least don't care about tracking it, then Garmin's Vivosmart HR is fine. But if you're dead set on tracking your swims, then you'll want to look elsewhere.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.