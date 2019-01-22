Best answer: The Fitbit Charge 3 can receive text messages. How you can respond to those messages from the wearable device is limited to the type of smartphone you own.

Say hello to quick replies

The Fitbit Charge 3 offers so-called quick replies to send customized responses to text messages. Currently, however, this feature is only available on wearable devices that are paired to an Android phone running Android 7.0 or later. If your Fitbit Charge 3 is paired with an iPhone, you can only respond to Fitbit app notifications, such as messages, cheers, taunts, and friend requests. Responses require that your smartphone is nearby your Charge 3 fitness device.

Note: These messenging restrictions extend to Fitbit's current lineup of smartwatches too, including the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic. Also, it's worth noting that you cannot send new text messages from any of these devices.

A Fitbit support document explains the current messaging options available to Charge 3 users based on the type of smartphone they own.

Consider an Apple Watch instead

If you're an iPhone owner and want the option to send and receive full texts from your wearable device, you should consider buying an Apple Watch. This all-in-one wearable solution might be ideal. Though still pricier than a Charge 3, you can get an Apple Watch Series 3 for as little as $279. The newer Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399.

Go for it

If texting from your wearable device isn't that important and you're only looking for a fitness tracker (not a smartwatch), the Fitbit Charge 3 is a nearly perfect option. While the device is mostly weak on messaging capabilities (especially for iPhone users), it does include a long list of useful features. Offering up to seven days of battery life between charges, the wearable device includes a 24/7 heart rate monitor, all-day activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and much more.