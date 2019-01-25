Best answer: Not really. While you can receive text messages on the Garmin Vivosmart HR, you can't reply to them or create new message threads. Some of Garmin's other trackers, like the Garmin Vivosmart 4, allow for limited text messaging.

You can read your texts on your Garmin Vivosmart HR, but you can't send them

The Garmin Vivosmart HR isn't a smartwatch like an Apple Watch or other Wear OS device. It's a fitness tracker, but because it's a modern fitness tracker, it has support for receiving notifications for calls, texts, calendar alerts, and more than you receive on your phone while wearing the fitness tracker.

Unfortunately, once you receive these notifications, including those for text, you can't really do anything with them from your Vivosmart HR. The most you can do with your fitness tracker is read them, but you'll need to take out your phone to actually reply.

Garmin does make fitness trackers that support sending text messages, but it's still limited.

While the Vivosmart HR might not be able to send texts, a few Garmin fitness trackers are. The Vivosmart 4, for instance, allows you to send canned reply messages, but this feature is only available to those with Android phones. iPhone owners can't send texts through a Garmin device at all.