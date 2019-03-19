Best answer: You can! The information is a bit buried in the spec sheet, but Apple's official website clarifies.

We've done some research, and can confirm that the 2019 27-inch iMac does have user-accessible RAM upgrade slots. From Apple's website :

The 27-inch iMac is the only iMac that allows for aftermarket upgrades to RAM. That means, you can buy additional RAM (up to 32GB) any time you want, long after you've bought your new iMac.

One of the biggest deciding factors for some people have in figuring out whether to buy the 21-inch iMac or the 27-inch iMac is aftermarket upgradable RAM. The 21.5-inch does not allow for post-purchase upgrades without invalidating your warranty.

You're good to start with the lowest RAM and upgrade later when you've recovered from that hefty purchase.

I've done this with two 27-inch iMac computers. Each time, I postpone a RAM upgrade until I need it, which gives me time to save up a little extra cash and keeps me from spending money unnecessarily.

The 21.5-inch iMac is still off-limits

Back in 2012, Apple shut off aftermarket RAM upgrades for the 21.5-inch iMac. RAM was relocated under the logic board, so it was no longer accessible without having to take apart the entire iMac.

These days, if you want to attempt a DIY RAM upgrade on the 21.5-inch iMac, you'd need a lot of experience and a special upgrade kit, something like the ones iFixit sells (they don't have anything for the 2019 model yet). Of course, doing so would void your warranty, so not necessarily worth the risk.

If you decide to go with the 21.5-inch iMac, I highly suggest configuring it with the most RAM you can afford at the time you purchase it.