Compatibility

The Fitbit Charge 3 syncs automatically and wirelessly to computers and over 200 leading iOS, Android, and Windows devices using Bluetooth LE wireless technology. For iOS syncing, your mobile device will need iOS 10 or later installed. With the free Fitbit app for iOS, you can see a running history of your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes, and your sleeping information.

Thanks to the integration between the Fitbit Charge 3 and your smartphone, you can also receive notifications that allow you to stay connected when you're on the move. Included here are call and calendar alerts, text notifications, and more.

What the Fitbit Charge 3 does

The Fitbit Charge 3 is the company's most feature-rich fitness tracker to date. Among the tools available are continuous heart rate tracking, automatic exercise recognition, real-time pace and distance, goal-based exercises, all-day calories burn, sleep tracking, and much more. It also ships with over 15 exercise modes, including run, bike, swim, yoga, and circuit training. There's also personalized guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate, and a female health and wellness tracker.

Wear it 24/7

The fitness tracker will last for up to seven days between charges. And because it's water resistant to 50 meters, you can wear the Fitbit Charge 3 essentially anywhere.