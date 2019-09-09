Best answer: Yes, you can absolutely use your Fitbit Versa 2 with an iPhone.
The Fitbit Versa 2 and app pair great with iPhone
Fitbit accessories have worked with the iPhone for years, and the Versa 2 continues with this tradition. The fitness brand also has an excellent iOS app that receives continuous updates and improvements. In fact, in the latest iOS release, Fitbit tweaked the user interface a bit to simplify the way important metrics like sleep and exercise were displayed in the app. They also moved challenges and workouts to a new Discover tab to make them more... well... discoverable.
I have been sporting various Fitbits since at least 2016, and I've been a die-hard Apple fan for even longer. So, I can certainly testify that the devices work really well together. While I was unable to find specific stats, I'd wager that a large percentage of Fitbit wearers are iPhone users as well. Even as the popularity and functionality of the Apple Watch continue to grow, Fitbits still occupy a space on the wrists of many iPhone users.
There are a few compromises on iOS
However, despite the positives, there are some drawbacks to the experience. For one, while you can receive messages and other notifications from your iPhone on your Fitbit, you cannot reply directly to them from the fitness watch. Also, you can't use Siri with a Fitbit smartwatch, though the Versa 2 now comes with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant built-in.
Despite these relatively minor inconveniences, with Fitbit wearables, you still get comprehensive fitness tracking, excellent health stats, and industry-leading sleep tracking. Oh, and the battery life is pretty strong too, especially compared to the Apple Watch. All-in-all, rocking a Fitbit as an iPhone user is a pretty great experience!
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a stylish smartwatch with loads of features like a 5+ day battery, Alexa integration, and Spotify support.
