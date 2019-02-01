Best answer: Yes, the Garmin Vivosmart HR wearable device works with iOS devices, including iPhone. It's also compatible with Android-based smartphones.

iPhone compatibility

The Garmin Vivosmart HR/HR‍+ device is compatible with smartphones using Bluetooth Smart wireless technology. Apple iOS devices should be using iOS 10.0 or later, including iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Android 4.4 OS and Bluetooth 4.0 or later is required to use the wearable device with Android-based devices.

What it does

The inexpensive Garmin Vivosmart HR fitness band features an always-on display that is viewable even in sunlight. It keeps track of steps, distance, calories, heart rate, floors climbed, and activity intensity. As a bonus, it reminds you to stay active with a move bar and vibration alert.

The Vivosmart HR does everything you expect a fitness tracker to do, but without costing too much.

You can also view notifications from your compatible smartphone on the device. Each time a notification arrives, the wearable device gives off a gentle vibration before displaying the information. Just touch and swipe the screen to read more. Finally, you can also control your smartphone music from the Vivosmart HR.

Based on your current activity level, the Garmin Vivosmart HR assigns you a daily step goal. As you meet milestones, the device will gradually adjust your daily goal to help you keep fit. You can keep track of your progress with the free Garmin Connect app. Use the app to connect with other users to challenge and compete. For calorie tracking, you can create an account at MyFitnessPal and link it to your Garmin Connect account. In doing so, you can compare calories consumed to total calories burned, which the Vivosmart HR records throughout the day.