What is the Cricut Joy?

The Cricut Joy is a portable crafting machine designed to make crafting quick and easy. Cricut machines are primarily known for precision cutting, but they also draw and write if you swap out the blade for a pen. The smallest machine in the Cricut lineup, the Cricut Joy is a scaled-down Cricut machine you can use to create custom cards, decals, clothing, home decor, labels, paper crafts, and more.

What is Infusible Ink, and how is it different from iron-on?

Infusible Ink is a method of decorating apparel and home decor, similar to iron-on (heat transfer) vinyl, only it's not vinyl at all. Rather, it's actually ink. Once it's applied to fabric (or ceramic), it's permanently infused into the material. It won't peel off or wear off with repeated washing.

What are my Infusible Ink options with the Cricut Joy?

Infusible Ink comes in two forms, Transfer Sheets and Pens/Markers. You create your design in Cricut's software, Design Space. Then you use the Cricut Joy to cut out your design on Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets. Or, you can use the Cricut Joy to draw your design on ordinary paper with the Cricut Joy Infusible Ink Pen or Marker and color it in with any Cricut Infusible Ink Markers. Once your design is completed, you apply it to your t-shirt or other blank using an iron or EasyPress.