What is the Cricut Joy?
The Cricut Joy is a portable crafting machine designed to make crafting quick and easy. Cricut machines are primarily known for precision cutting, but they also draw and write if you swap out the blade for a pen. The smallest machine in the Cricut lineup, the Cricut Joy is a scaled-down Cricut machine you can use to create custom cards, decals, clothing, home decor, labels, paper crafts, and more.
What is Infusible Ink, and how is it different from iron-on?
Infusible Ink is a method of decorating apparel and home decor, similar to iron-on (heat transfer) vinyl, only it's not vinyl at all. Rather, it's actually ink. Once it's applied to fabric (or ceramic), it's permanently infused into the material. It won't peel off or wear off with repeated washing.
What are my Infusible Ink options with the Cricut Joy?
Infusible Ink comes in two forms, Transfer Sheets and Pens/Markers. You create your design in Cricut's software, Design Space. Then you use the Cricut Joy to cut out your design on Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets. Or, you can use the Cricut Joy to draw your design on ordinary paper with the Cricut Joy Infusible Ink Pen or Marker and color it in with any Cricut Infusible Ink Markers. Once your design is completed, you apply it to your t-shirt or other blank using an iron or EasyPress.
Iron-on alternative
Cricut Joy Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets
Permanently infused
Infusible Ink is similar to iron-on vinyl, only it's not vinyl. It's ink that infuses right into what you're making, so there's no chance it can crack or peel over time. Transfer sheets sized for your Cricut Joy make it easy to cut out your designs so you can apply them to the blanks of your choice. There are tons of colors and patterns from which to choose.
Draw with Joy
Cricut Joy Infusible Ink Markers
Machine-drawn
Remove the Cricut Joy's blade and replace it with one of these markers. Let the machine draw your design on regular copy paper, and then you can infuse it onto your blank. Note that it must say "Joy" on the packaging to work in the machine.
Add some color
Cricut Infusible Ink Markers
Size doesn't matter
You can color in your Cricut-drawn design on paper with these markers, which are not exclusively for the Joy. Or, just draw something freehand if you prefer. Once your artwork is completed, you can apply it to your blank.
Compatible blanks
Cricut Infusible Ink Blanks
Great results
While you can use other blanks, Cricut recommends using their own Infusible Ink compatible blanks for best results. In addition to t-shirts, Cricut also makes baby onesies, wine bags, tote bags, pillows, ceramic coasters, and more.
