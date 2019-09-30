Best answer: Yes, the dedicated handheld Switch does work with the Poké Ball Plus controller. It's great to use with the Pokemon: Let's Go games; however, most other Switch games are not compatible or won't be as easy to play using the Poké Ball Plus.

What is the Poké Ball Plus?

It's an exclusive Nintendo Switch controller shaped to look like a Poké Ball from the Pokémon series. It was originally designed to be used with Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!. It's a fun accessory to have whether you're playing these games on your Nintendo Switch or the Switch Lite.

Thanks to the motion controls available with these controllers, when players play the Let's Go games they're able to mimic the action of throwing Poké Balls at Pokémon to capture them. Within these games, a second player can also take control of their own Poké Ball Plus controller and play alongside player one in local co-op.

Outside of the Switch games, the Poké Ball Plus also works with the mobile phone app, Pokémon Go. Once synced with your phone, this unique controller alerts mobile gamers when a Pokémon appears nearby by lighting up and vibrating. You don't even have to be looking at your phone to know something showed up. You only need to press a button to throw a virtual ball at your target. The LED on the controller will change color to let you know if you successfully caught anything. Additionally, this accessory counts your steps, allowing you to hatch incubating Eggs or earn Candy for your Buddy Pokémon.

Can I use the Poké Ball Plus with other Switch games?